Pacers vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
There are very few NBA Cup matchups that don’t matter on Tuesday night, but the Toronto Raptors-Indiana Pacers matchup is one of them.
Both teams are 0-3 in NBA Cup play, a huge step back for Indiana after it made the NBA Cup Final last season.
The Pacers have struggled out of the gate, partially due to injuries to key rotation pieces like Aaron Nesmith, Andrew Nembhard and Isaiah Jackson. Now, the Pacers find themselves as slight road favorites on Tuesday night.
The Raptors have really struggled on the road (1-11), but they’ve been a tough team at home (5-4) so far this season. In fact, Toronto upset the Miami Heat on Sunday to earn its sixth win of the 2024-25 season.
Let’s dive into the odds, players to consider in the prop market and my prediction for this NBA Cup Group Play matchup.
Pacers vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pacers -3 (-108)
- Raptors +3 (-112)
Moneyline
- Pacers: -135
- Raptors: +114
Total
- 238 (Over -112/Under -108)
Pacers vs. Raptors How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 2
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TSN, Bally Sports Indiana
- Pacers record: 9-12
- Raptors record: 6-15
Pacers vs. Raptors Injury Reports
Pacers Injury Report
- Isaiah Jackson – out
- Andrew Nembhard – questionable
- Aaron Nesmith – out
- Tristen Newton – questionable
- Ben Sheppard – out
- James Wiseman – out
Raptors Injury Report
- Bruce Brown – out
- Ulrich Chomche – out
- DJ Carton – out
- Kelly Olynyk – out
- Immanuel Quickley – out
- Gradey Dick – questionable
Pacers vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets
Indiana Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets
- Tyrese Haliburton OVER 17.5 Points (-115)
The All-Star guard is coming off a down game, scoring just eight points against the Memphis Grizzlies, but he did put up 18 or more points in five straight games before that.
Hali is averaging just 17.0 points per game this season, but this is a favorable matchup against a Toronto team that is in the bottom 10 in the NBA in defensive rating this season.
Toronto Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets
- RJ Barrett OVER 24.5 Points (-115)
RJ Barrett is having a great season for Toronto, averaging 23.7 points per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from 3. He’s easily cleared this prop in back-to-back games, and he’s put up 25 or more points in eight of his 18 games this season.
Indiana is a weak defense (25th in defensive rating), and with Aaron Nesmith out, Barrett shouldn’t have much resistance from the Pacers’ wings tonight.
Pacers vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick
Even though Toronto has one of the worst records in the Eastern Conference, I think it is the right bet at home.
The Raptors are getting healthier with RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes both in the lineup, and Toronto is an impressive 7-2 against the spread as a home underdog this season.
Meanwhile, the Pacers are just 1-3 against the spread as road favorites, one of the worst records in the NBA.
Toronto enters this matchup with the No. 22 net rating in the league – suggesting it is slightly better than its current record – but it ranks even better at home.
In nine home games, the Raptors have a net rating of just -1.4, which would slot them at No. 18 in the NBA overall.
The Pacers are just 23rd in net rating and they rank 27th in opponent points per game, making it tough to trust them to cover the spread as a favorite.
I’ll take the points in this NBA Cup clash.
Pick: Raptors +3 (-112)
