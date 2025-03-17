Pacers vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 17
The Minnesota Timberwolves are one of the hottest teams in the NBA, as they won their eight straight game on Sunday, blowing out the Utah Jazz.
Now, the Wolves have the Indiana Pacers coming to town for the second night of a back-to-back. However, the Pacers are going to be down Pascal Siakam (out, personal reason), and have listed starters Myles Turner, Tyrese Haliburton and Aaron Nesmith as questionable.
As a result, Anthony Edwards and the Wolves are favored by a pretty wide margin at home, a spot where they are just 10-19 against the spread this season (when favored).
Can the Timberwolves knock off Indiana and pick up a ninth straight win?
Let’s dive into the odds, best player props for this matchup and my prediction.
Pacers vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Pacers +7.5 (-108)
- Timberwolves -7.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Pacers: +275
- Timberwolves: -345
Total
- 229 (Over -108/Under -112)
Pacers vs. Timberwolves How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 17
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), NBA League Pass
- Pacers record: 37-29
- Timberwolves record: 40-29
Pacers vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports
Pacers Injury Report
- RayJ Dennis – probable
- Enrique Freeman – probable
- Johnny Furphy – questionable
- Tyrese Haliburton – questionable
- Isaiah Jackson – out
- Quenton Jackson – probable
- Pascal Siakam – out
- Aaron Nesmith – questionable
- Myles Turner – questionable
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Pacers vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets
Indiana Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tyrese Haliburton OVER 9.5 Assists (-125)
The Timberwolves are one of the best defensive teams in the NBA, but Tyrese Haliburton’s passing is reaching 2023-24 season levels as of late. He’s picked up 10 or more dimes in nine straight games, pushing his season average to 9.0 per night.
With Pascal Siakam out, the entire Indiana offense will likely run through Haliburton – if he’s able to go. I love getting him at this number on Monday night.
Minnesota Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet
- Donte DiVincenzo OVER 11.5 Points (-115)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Donte DiVincenzo is a great prop target in this game:
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo has really turned a corner shooting the ball this season, as he’s hitting 49.0 percent of his field goals and 48.1 percent of his 3-point shots since returning from a toe injury.
DiVincenzo has cleared 11.5 points in seven of 10 games since the injury, averaging 14.0 points on 10.2 shots per game during that stretch.
I love him against a fast-paced Indiana Pacers team tonight, especially since he’s scored nine or more points in all of these games, giving him a solid floor when it comes to this market. DiVincenzo started on Sunday for veteran Mike Conley (who was out for rest), but he should return to his high-volume bench role if Conley can go tonight.
Pacers vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick
With so many players up in the air for Indiana, I’m going to back this red hot Minnesota team that is second in the NBA in net rating over its last 10 games.
The Pacers have struggled a bit on the road this season (17-19 straight up), and they’re going to be in need of an offensive boost without Siakam against one of the best defenses in the NBA. On top of that, the Wolves significantly outrank the Pacers in offensive rating (No. 3 vs. No. 15) over each of these team’s last 10 games.
In addition to that, the Wolves are the No. 6 defense in the league during this stretch.
Since Julius Randle returned to the lineup, the Wolves have not lost a game, and I expect that to continue tonight. Even though the Wolves have struggled as home favorites, they are an impressive 7-5 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back.
With Minnesota aiming to land a top-six seed in the West – and in play for more than that – I expect it to play everyone in this game against a banged-up Pacers squad. The Wolves can cover the number on Monday night.
Pick: Timberwolves -7.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.