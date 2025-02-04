Pacers vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 4
Both the Indiana Pacers and Portland Trail Blazers pulled out close wins on Monday night, as the Pacers took down the Utah Jazz 112-111 and the Blazers beat the Phoenix Suns (for the second straight game) by a score of 121-119.
Portland has been one of the hottest teams in the league ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline, winning four games in a row and eight of its last 10. While the Blazers are still 4.5 games out of the No. 10 seed in the West, they aren’t completely out of the race for the play-in tournament just yet.
Out East, the Pacers are making a real push for the No. 4 seed in the conference, taking a two-game lead over the Milwaukee Bucks (who were blown out by the Oklahoma City Thunder last night) in the standings.
After making the Eastern Conference Finals last season, the Pacers have shaken off a slow start to the season and have currently won four games in a row. In addition to that, they’ve covered the spread in 11 of their last 13 road games.
Does that trend continue on Tuesday?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to consider in the prop market and my prediction for Pacers vs. Blazers.
Pacers vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Pacers -5 (-108)
- Blazers +5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Pacers: -218
- Blazers: +180
Total
- 233.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pacers vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 4
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Moda Center
- How to Watch (TV): Root Sports, Bally Sports Indiana
- Pacers record: 28-20
- Blazers record: 21-29
Pacers vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports
Pacers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Blazers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Pacers vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets
Indiana Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Bennedict Mathurin UNDER 4.5 Rebounds (-160)
While Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 5.7 rebounds per game this season, he’s failed to clear 4.5 boards in nine of his 12 games since Jan. 1 – averaging just 4.3 rebounds per game.
Mathurin has been starting over this stretch, but I’m not sold on him picking up five or more boards since he’s averaging just 7.0 rebound chances per game over his last 10 matchups.
Portland Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Toumani Camara OVER 10.5 Points (-115)
On Monday night, Camara had 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting (playing over 45 minutes) in the win over the Phoenix Suns.
This season, Camara is averaging 10.3 points per game, but he’s been even better over his last 18 games, clearing 10.5 points in 13 of them.
Over that 18-game stretch, Camara is averaging 12.8 points per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from deep.
Pacers vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick
Even though the Pacers have really turned things around on the road (as I referenced in the intro with their recent against the spread record), I think Portland is the team to back here.
Over their last 10 games, the Blazers rank sixth in the NBA in net rating (Indiana is eighth), and they’ve now beaten the Suns twice, Orlando Magic twice, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat in their recent 10-game stretch.
Plus, Portland is one of the best teams in the NBA as a home underdog this season, going 15-8 against the spread. Indiana, on the other hand, is just 5-6 against the spread as a road favorite after failing to cover in Utah on Monday.
Lastly, there is a key trend to know on the second night of back-to-backs (which is the case for both teams in this game) this season. Portland is an impressive 6-1-1 against the spread in that spot while the Pacers are just 2-4.
It’ll be important to check the injury reports for both teams, but the Blazers are surging as of late – and unless they make a deal before this game – should be able to hang around and cover.
Pick: Blazers +5 (-112)
