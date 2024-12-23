Pacers vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Dec. 23
The Golden State Warriors have won just three of their last 10 games, pushing them down to the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference ahead of Monday’s matchup with Tyrese Haliburton and the 14-15 Indiana Pacers.
Indiana is playing the second night of a back-to-back after it knocked off the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento on Sunday. The Pacers seem to be finding their footing after a slow start, winning four games in a row to move into the No. 8 seed in the East.
However, Indiana has struggled on the road overall in the 2024-25 campaign, going just 6-11 straight up and posting one of the worst road net ratings in the NBA.
Does that change against Steph Curry and company?
The Warriors have listed a pair of key rotation players – Draymond Green and Moses Moody – as questionable for Monday’s matchup.
With that in mind, here’s a breakdown of the odds for this game, some players to watch in the prop market and my prediction on Dec. 23.
Pacers vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Pacers +5.5 (-108)
- Warriors -5.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Pacers: +185
- Warriors: -225
Total
- 231.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Pacers vs. Warriors How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Dec. 23
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Pacers record: 14-15
- Warriors record: 15-12
Pacers vs. Warriors Injury Reports
Pacers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Warriors Injury Report
- Draymond Green – questionable
- Moses Moody – questionable
Pacers vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets
Indiana Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tyrese Haliburton OVER 16.5 Points (-110)
All season long, I’ve been saying to fade Tyrese Haliburton on the road, as he’s shooting just 39.2 percent from the field and 31.0 percent from 3 while averaging 15.3 points per game away from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
He failed to clear 16.5 points in back-to-back road games, but he has seen his points prop drop from 18.5 to 16.5 just from yesterday.
So, I’m buying low.
Even with his road struggles, Hali has scored 17 or more points in five of his last seven road games. He only attempted nine and 10 shots in his last two games, so a small uptick in volume could be in order on Monday night.
I don’t mind taking the All-Star guard at a discount tonight.
Golden State Warriors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Steph Curry OVER 5.5 Assists (-130)
The Pacers rank in the middle of the pack when it comes to opponent assists per game (14th), and Curry is averaging 6.5 assists per game on the season.
This number is a little low for Steph, especially considering that Draymond Green (questionable) could miss this game – opening up some more playmaking opportunities. Curry has at least 10 dimes in two of his last three contests.
Pacers vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick
It’ll be important to watch the injury reports for this game to see if Indiana sits anyone on the second night of a back-to-back, but I like the Pacers as dogs in this matchup.
They’re now 5-5 against the spread as road underdogs this season, and they've won four straight games to boot.
Golden State comes into this matchup at just 4-4 against the spread as a home favorite, winning those games by an average margin of 3.5 points per game.
Not only that, but the Warriors have slipped outside of the top 10 in the NBA in net rating due to their recent play.
With Draymond Green up in the air for this one, I don’t mind taking the points with the Pacers.
Pick: Pacers +5.5 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.