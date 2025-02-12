Pacers vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 12
The Indiana Pacers are eyeing a strong finish ahead of the All-Star break after a tough loss to the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.
Still, the Pacers are the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference and have a cupcake matchup on Wednesday against the Washington Wizards.
Washington has just nine wins on the season, and it’s lost three straight games since the trade deadline. Even though the Wizards brought in a bunch of vets, Khris Middleton and Marcus Smart are both out for Wednesday’s contest.
As a result, Indiana is massively favored on the road – even though the Pacers are just 2-5 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back this season.
Here’s a full breakdown of the Pacers-Wizards matchup, including the latest odds, player prop predictions and my pick for this game.
Pacers vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Pacers -10 (-115)
- Wizards +10 (-105)
Moneyline
- Pacers: -455
- Wizards: +350
Total
- 240.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Pacers vs. Wizards How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 12
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): MNMT, Bally Sports Indiana
- Pacers record: 29-23
- Wizards record: 9-44
Pacers vs. Wizards Injury Reports
Pacers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Wizards Injury Report
- Alexandre Sarr – questionable
- Saddiq Bey – out
- Khris Middleton – out
- Marcus Smart – out
- Anthony Gill – out
Pacers vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets
Indiana Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Thomas Bryant UNDER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-188)
Thomas Bryant has made two or more 3-pointers in just one of his last nine games, shooting 29.2 percent from beyond the arc over that stretch.
Bryant has also failed to clear this in three straight starts, so even if he sees extended minutes on Wednesday, he’s far from a lock to knock down multiple 3s.
Washington Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet
- Carlton Carrington OVER 10.5 Points (-110)
I’m buying rookie guard Carlton Carrington now that he’s back in the starting lineup for Washington.
Over his last four games (all starts), Carrington has cleared this prop three times, averaging 15.5 points on 10.0 shots per game. As a starter this season, the rookie is averaging 9.8 points per game (up from his average of 8.9), while shooting 5.7 percent better from the field than he has as a reserve.
If Carrington keeps playing 30-plus minutes for Washington, he’s a steal at this number.
Pacers vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick
Earlier this season, these teams combined for 218 points, yet the total in this game is all the way up at 240 on Wednesday.
Even though Washington is the worst defense in the NBA, I’m not sold on these teams reaching this number.
This season, Indiana has hit the UNDER in four of seven games that were the second night of a back-to-back, and the Pacers are just 14th in offensive rating over their last 10 games.
The Wizards (dead last in offensive rating) aren’t going to be the team that pushes the score here, and Washington has gone just 28-25 to the OVER – even though it’s the worst defensive team in the league.
This is one of the highest totals on Wednesday, but I can’t trust Washington’s offense to do enough to get this game over 240.
Pick: UNDER 240.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
