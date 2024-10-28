Packers Super Bowl Odds Are Risky Investment With Jordan Love Injured
Green Bay Packers fans held their breathe on Sunday after quarterback Jordan Love went down and took himself out of the game with an injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Love was officially diagnosed with a groin injury and labeled questionable to return, but he did not come back in the game in Green Bay's last-second win over the Jags.
Now, it appears that his status for Week 9 is in doubt, making it tough to trust the Packers in the futures market until Love is guaranteed to be back on the field.
Packers Super Bowl Odds
Right now, the Packers are +1500 to win the Super Bowl this season at DraftKings Sportsbook, the seventh best odds of any team in the NFL.
Still, that price could fall if Love misses any time.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport called Love's injury "minor" on Monday, but he does believe that Love's status against the Detroit Lions in Week 9 is in doubt.
After an MRI, Love is listed as day-to-day, but that still doesn't offer much clarity for his chances of playing this week. While long term Green Bay may be fine, losing in Week 9 could really hurt the Packers' futures outlook.
Love sitting out would be a massive loss for the Packers, as they are trailing Detroit in the NFC North division. A loss to the Lions at home would certainly damage Green Bay's chances of winning the division this season.
A loss to Detroit in Week 9 would likely knock the Packers down to a lower price than +1500 ahead of their bye.
With Love potentially sidelined, Malik Willis would step in at quarterback for Green Bay. The Packers are 2-0 in Willis' starts this season and he was good enough to lead them to a win over Jacksonville in the second half in Week 8.
