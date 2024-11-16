Packers vs. Bears Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 11
Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers return from their bye week to take on a struggling Chicago Bears squad in Week 11.
Chicago fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron after failing to score a touchdown for the second straight game in Week 10, but does that help the team turn things around on offense on Sunday?
If it does, there is a prop bet to consider for the Bears, as well as a few for the Packers as they look to stay afloat in the NFC playoff race.
Let’s break down the picks for this divisional battle.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Packers vs. Bears
- Jordan Love UNDER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-115)
- Josh Jacobs Anytime TD (-105)
- Keenan Allen Anytime TD (+440)
Jordan Love UNDER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-115)
Through seven games this season, Jordan Love has five with multiple touchdown passes and two where he failed to throw a single touchdown pass.
So why take the UNDER in Week 11?
Well, the Chicago pass defense has been one of the better groups in the league, allowing just six passing touchdowns – the fewest in the NFL – in 2024.
So, Love has his work cut out for him. Since suffering a groin injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Love is just 37-for-61, and he’s looked considerably less mobile. Maybe the bye week helped, but I’m not sold on him finding the end zone a ton against a stingy defense.
Josh Jacobs Anytime TD (-105)
Chicago has been dominated on the ground all season long, and it sets up Josh Jacobs to have a big game on Sunday.
The Bears have given up 4.8 yards per carry this season – the fifth-most in the NFL – and nine rushing touchdowns. Jacobs has found the end zone just four times in the 2024 season, but all of those scores have come over the last five weeks.
With Jordan Love potentially still dealing with a groin issue, don’t be shocked if the Packers lean on their running game to get things done in Chicago.
Keenan Allen Anytime TD (+440)
Look, the Bears haven’t scored a touchdown in two weeks, so betting on anyone to hit paydirt has some serious risk involved.
That being said, Keenan Allen’s role in the offense makes him an intriguing bet in Week 11.
Over the last three weeks, Allen has 23 targets, turning those into 11 total receptions. He’s put up at least 36 yards in each of those games – which isn’t a lot – but it’s more consistent than most of this Chicago offense has been.
Maybe a new voice calling plays will help turn things around for Allen and the Bears this week.
