Packers vs. Bears Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 11 (Bet Green Bay to Win and Cover)
After an offseason of optimism, the Chicago Bears' season has turned into one of nightmares. This week was riddled with rumors of the benching of Caleb Williams and the firing of Shane Waldron. Williams still has the starting gig, but he faces an uphill battle against the Green Bay Packers in Week 11 action.
Jordan Love and company are fresh off their BYE and are looking to further establish themselves in the playoff picture.
Let's dive into the latest odds for the game and then I'll predict the games final score.
Packers vs. Bears Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Packers -5.5 (-110)
- Bears +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Packers -250
- Bears +200
Total
- OVER 40.5 (-110)
- UNDER 40.5 (-110)
The Packers originally opened as 6-point favorites. The spread shifted toward them to Packers -6.5, but has since dropped a point and now sits at Packers -5.5. The total for the game has dropped three points from 43.5 to 40.5.
Packers vs. Bears Final Score Prediction
I broke down my best bet for this NFC North duel in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets":
I simply can't bet this Bears team right now. There's only one word to describe their offense; broken. They're averaging 3.7 yards per play and 9.0 points over their last three games. Whether it's coaching, play-calling, or quarterback play is up for debate, but the most likely answer is all three.
The Packers are fresh off their BYE week and enter Week 11 ranking fourth in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at +0.8, well above the Bears who are second last at -1.1. Even a strong secondary isn't enough to save this Bears team.
I'll lay the points on the Packers in this NFC North duel.
When it comes to the total, I have the back the UNDER. Considering the Bears have scored just 9.0 points per game over their last three and they fired their offensive coordinator as a result, I can't back them to put up enough points to help hit a total that's still in the 40s.
Final score prediction: Packers 24, Bears 10
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!