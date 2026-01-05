Packers vs. Bears Opening Odds for NFL Wild Card Round (NFC North Rubber Match in Chicago)
It’ll be a classic NFC North showdown in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs.
The Chicago Bears host the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night at Soldier Field, just a few weeks after an overtime win over their division rivals. Of course, the Packers took care of business at Lambeau Field earlier in December with a 28-21 win.
There wasn’t a ton separating these two teams in those matchups, and the opening odds for this Wild Card Round showdown reflects that.
Let’s get right into the odds for Packers vs. Bears in the Wild Card Round on Saturday, Jan. 10.
Packers vs. Bears Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Packers +1.5 (-120)
- Bears -1.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- Packers -105
- Bears -115
Total
- 45.5 (Over -124/Under -107)
The Bears are favored every so slightly at home over the Packers, at least at DraftKings. The Packers are favored on the spread at some books, but the moneyline isn’t longer than -115 for either side across the board.
Those moneyline odds of -115 give the Bears an implied probability of 53.49% to advance and host a game again in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.
NFC North Rubber Match at Soldier Field
It’s only right that we get a third matchup between the Packers and Bears this season, with one team advancing and the other packing their bags.
The Packers may very well be the ones packing those bags, though, as they lost their final four games of the regular season – including the last two by double digits – to fall to a 9-7-1 record. The Bears also lost their final two games of the season, falling 42-38 in San Francisco and 19-16 at home to the Lions.
Let’s take a glance back at their two regular-season matchups.
In Green Bay, both teams converted eight third downs, turned the ball over once, and had between 315 and 340 total yards in the 28-21 decision. The Packers looked like they might pull away in the second half when they went up 21-11, but Chicago came back to tie it at 21 before Green Bay went ahead for good.
The matchup in Chicago had similar numbers. The Packers were much more efficient on third downs, converting 6 of 12 as opposed to 2 of 11 for Chicago, but Green Bay also had the only turnover of the game. That was even with Jordan Love going down with an injury. The Bears outgained the Packers 400-384, though, thanks to Caleb Williams’ decisive 46-yard touchdown pass to DJ Moore in overtime.
This will be just the third playoff game between these two rivals. The Bears won the first matchup way back in 1941, with the Packers taking the NFC Championship Game in 2010 en route to the Super Bowl.
If the Bears win on Saturday night, they’ll host another playoff game in the Divisional Round. If the Packers win, they’ll head to Seattle for a matchup against the top-seeded Seahawks.
