Packers vs. Bears Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 11
The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears will meet for the first time this season in Week 11.
The Bears were hoping that this game would have playoff implications, but after an abysmal 4-5 start that has resulted in the firing of offensive coordinator, Shane Waldron, they're just hoping to see some level of improvement from their offense. Playoffs are out of the question for Chicago.
Meanwhile, the Packers are doing their best to hang on to a wild card spot in the NFC. At 6-3, they currently have a one-game lead over the San Francisco 49ers for the final playoff berth. A win against the Bears on Sunday would go a long way in securing their playoff chances.
Let's take a look at everything you need to know to bet on this NFC North showdown.
Packers vs. Bears Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Packers -6.5 (-105)
- Bears +6.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Packers -275
- Bears +230
Total
- OVER 41 (-110)
- UNDER 41 (-110)
Packers vs. Bears How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 17
- Game Time: 1:00 pm et
- Venue: Soldier Field
- How to Watch: FOX
- Packers Record: 6-3
- Bears Record: 4-5
Packers vs. Bears Betting Trends
- Packers are 2-4 ATS in their last six games
- Packers are 10-0 ATS in their last 10 games vs. Bears
- The OVER is 9-2 in the Packers' last 11 road games
- The UNDER is 7-3 in the Bears' last 10 games
- Bears are 2-13 straight up in their last 15 divisional games
Packers vs. Bears Injury Reports
Packers Injury Report
- Josh Myers, C - Questionable
- Jaire Alexander, CB - Questionable
- MarShawn Lloyd, RB - IR-R
- Evan Williams, S - Questionable
- Colby Wooden, DT - Questionable
Bears Injury Report
- Darnell Wright, OT - Questionable
- Darrell Taylor, DE - Questionable
- Noah Sewell, LB - Questionable
- Braxton Jones, OT - Questionable
- Nate Davis, G - Questionable
Packers vs. Bears Key Players to Watch
Green Bay Packers
Jordan Love: The Packers quarterback has largely had a successful 2024 campaign, but he needs to find a way to limit the interceptions. He has thrown 10 interceptions in seven games, putting his defense in a bad spot on a weekly basis. If he can fix that issue, the sky is the limit for the Packers.
Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams: The Bears' rookie quarterback has had a rough first year in the NFL. He's completed only 60.5% of passes while averaging just 198.3 yards per game. That's a bad outcome for a quarterback who was supposedly entering the best situation a No. 1 overall pick has ever entered in recent history. We'll see if the firing of his offensive coordinator will change things for the better.
Packers vs. Bears Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm laying the points with the Packers:
I simply can't bet on this Bears team right now. There's only one word to describe their offense; broken. They're averaging 3.7 yards per play and 9.0 points over their last three games. Whether it's coaching, play-calling, or quarterback play is up for debate, but the most likely answer is all three.
The Packers are fresh off their BYE week and enter Week 11 ranking fourth in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at +0.8, well above the Bears who are second last at -1.1. Even a strong secondary isn't enough to save this Bears team.
I'll lay the points on the Packers in this NFC North duel.
Pick: Packers -6.5 (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
