Packers vs. Bears Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Wild Card Round
There's nothing better than a good ol' divisional rubber match in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs, and the fact that it involves the oldest rivalry in professional football is the cherry on top. The Green Bay Packers will head to Chicago to take on the Bears in what has all the makings of a classic playoff game on Saturday night.
The Packers defeated the Bears by a score of 28-21 back in Week 14, but have since lost four games straight, including losing to the Bears in overtime in the rematch in Week 16.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for one of the most important chapters in this NFC North rivalry.
Packers vs. Bears Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Packers -1.5 (+100)
- Bears +1.5 (-122)
Moneyline
- Packers -108
- Bears -108
Total
- OVER 46.5 (-110)
- UNDER 46.5 (-110)
Packers vs. Bears How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, January 10
- Game Time: 8:00 pm ET
- Venue: Soldier Field
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Packers Record: 9-7-1
- Bears Record: 11-6
Packers vs. Bears Betting Trends
- Packers are 1-4 ATS in their last five games
- Packers are 11-3 ATS in their last 14 games vs. Bears
- Packers are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 road games
- Bears are 10-5 ATS in their last 15 games
- The UNDER is 6-3 in the Bears' last nine games
- Bears are 2-14 straight up in their last 16 home games vs. Packers
- Bears are 3-6 ATS in their last nine games vs. NFC North opponents
Packers vs. Bears Injury Reports
Packers Injury Report
- Malik Willis, QB - Questionable
- Dontayvion Wicks, WR - Questionable
- Zach Tom, OT - Questionable
- Javon Bullard, S - Questionable
- Bo Melton, CB - Questionable
Bears Injury Report
- Rome Odunze, WR - Questionable
- Ozzy Trapilo, OT - Questionable
- Joe Tyron-Shoyinka, DE - Questionable
- Nick McCloud, CB - Questionable
- Ty Summers, LB - Questionable
Packers vs. Bears Key Player to Watch
- Caleb Williams, QB - Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams took a significant step forward in his development this season, and he's been awarded a spot in the playoffs for the first time in his career. He averaged 6.9 yards per pass attempt this season, throwing for 27 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. In the Bears' win against the Packers, he threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns. Can he deliver Bears fans a postseason victory on Saturday night?
Packers vs. Bears Prediction and Pick
Jordan Love will be back in the lineup for the Packers for this game, which is bad news for the Bears. Not only did Love lead the Packers to the win against the Bears in the first game, but Green Bay was well on its way to defeating the Bears again in the rematch before an injury took Love out of the game.
I've been on my soapbox all season long claiming that the Bears aren't as good as their record, so it'd be hypocritical if I were to bet on them this week. Let's be honest, their underlying metrics don't match their 11-4 record. They're 21st in net yards per play (-0.3), 16th in total DVOA, 11th in success rate, and 26th in opponent success rate.
The Packers outrank them in virtually every metric, including coming in at seventh in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at +0.6. The Bears' main path to victory is to win the turnover battle, but if they're not able to do that, they're going to be in trouble in this game.
Pick: Packers -108 via FanDuel
