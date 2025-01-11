Packers vs. Eagles Best NFL Prop Bets for Wild Card Round (Can Green Bay's Defense Slow Down Saquon Barkley?)
The Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles will be the first NFC matchup of this weekend's NFL Wild-Card Round.
The Eagles are set as 4.5-point favorites to beat the Packers for the second time this season after getting past them in Week 1. If you're looking to bet a few player props in the rematch, you've come to the right place. I have three that I love for this NFC showdown.
Let's dive into them.
Packers vs. Eagles Player Props
- Saquon Barkley UNDER 102.5 Rushing Yards (-115) via BetMGM
- Jayden Reed Longest Reception UNDER 20.5 Yards (-120) via Caesars
- Josh Jacobs OVER 17.5 Rush Attempts (+100) via Bet365
Saquon Barkley UNDER 102.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
The key to beating the Philadelphia Eagles is slowing down their run game. The Eagles get over 48% of their offensive yards on the ground, 4% more than any other team in the NFL. That leads me to believe the Packers will do all they can to stop Saquon Barkley and they're already well equipped to do just that. The Green Bay defense ranks third in the NFL in opponent yards per carry, allowing just 4.0 yards per rush.
I'll bet on them containing Barkley enough to keep him UNDER 102.5 rushing yards on Sunday.
Jayden Reed Longest Reception UNDER 20.5 Yards (-120)
In the wild-card edition of the "Road to Super Bowl 59", I broke down why I'm betting on Jayden Reed's longest reception to be 20 yards or less:
Jayden Reed has arguably been the Packers' top receiver this season, but he hasn't been a deep target for them. In fact, he has the fewest air yards per reception amongst all Packers receivers at 12.4. He has also only recorded a reception of 21 yards or longer in eight of the Packers' 17 games this season.
Now, he has to face an Eagles secondary that has allowed only 35 receptions of 20+ yards this season, the fewest in the league.
Josh Jacobs OVER 17.5 Rush Attempts (+100)
The Packers' best chance of winning this game is to pound the rock and run the football early and often. The Eagles' secondary is one of the best in the NFL so running the ball as much as possible is likely to be their most effective option.
Josh Jacobs is averaging 17.7 carries per game this season so given his set number is right at his season average, he should be in a good spot to cash the OVER if the Packers do end up leaning on their run game.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!