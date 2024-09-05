Packers vs. Eagles Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 1 (Target Jalen Hurts, Josh Jacobs on Friday)
The Green Bay Packers open their 2024 regular season against the Philadelphia Eagles Friday night in Sao Paolo, Brazil.
The Packers are the underdogs in this one (+2.5), and they are my upset pick of the week. Jordan Love looks like the future for Green Bay while the Philadelphia Eagles were among the worst in the league vs. the pass in 2023.
Yes, they have shored up their defense in the off-season, but in the first game of the season, and in another country, Love’s ability to complete passes to any number of targets will be a challenge. These teams trended in opposite directions in the second half of last season, and I trust Matt LaFleur more than I trust Nick Sirianni plus new OC, Kellen Moore, whose offense can sometimes get over-complicated.
Now, onto the player props! We are going to mix things up and take a Jordan Love rushing prop, a Jalen Hurts passing prop, and a Josh Jacobs receiving prop. Let’s have some fun.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Packers vs. Eagles
- Jalen Hurts over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+110)
- Josh Jacobs over 16.5 receiving yards (-115)
- Jordan Love over 7.5 rushing yards (-106)
Jalen Hurts over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+110) at BetMGM
I love the plus-money payout here for Hurts to pass for a pair. With no Jason Kelce and with Saquon Barkley now in the mix, I suspect the Eagles will use the tush-push a little less often.
That could mean fewer rushing TDs for Hurts who now has a pass-happy offensive coordinator in Kellen Moore. AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert and a pass-catching Saquon Barkley are all candidates to connect with Hurts with the game total set all the way up at 49.
Josh Jacobs over 16.5 receiving yards (-115) at BetMGM
The Josh Jacobs era in Green Bay has begun. Packers runners saw an average of 5.5 targets per game in 2023 while the Eagles allowed 5.19 yards per target.
Aaron Jones averaged 21 yards per game in this offense last season, and Jacobs averaged 23 yards per game with the Raiders last year. Jacobs has good hands and should play the majority of the snaps for the Packers.
Jordan Love over 7.5 rushing yards (-106) at FanDuel
Love exceeded this prop in 10 of 17 games last season, and the Eagles allowed an average of more than 18 rushing yards per game to opposing QBs in 2023.
Philadelphia allowed eight or more rushing yards to the opposing quarterback 12 times last season. Love scrambled 24 times in 2023, for an average of 8.5 yards per scramble. Eight feels like a low bar on Friday night.
