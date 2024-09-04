Packers vs. Eagles Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 1 (Expect Eagles to Start Strong)
Most seasons, we have to wait a few days to see more NFL action after opening night on Thursday. This year, we get treated to a Friday night matchup when the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles face-off in Brazil.
The Packers and Eagles were two of the more fascinating teams last season and they had almost complete opposite stories. The Eagles were the best team in the NFL halfway through the season but then imploded down the stretch, eventually losing to the 9-8 Buccaneers in the opening round of the playoffs. Meanwhile, the young Packers stumbled out of the gates but got hot to end the year, eventually upsetting the No. 2 seed, Dallas Cowboys, in the Wild Card round.
How will these two teams get their 2024 campaigns started? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think and then I'll attempt to predict the exact final score.
Packers vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Packers +2.5 (-105)
- Eagles -2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Packers +120
- Eagles -142
Total
- OVER 48.5 (-115)
- UNDER 48.5 (-105)
Packers vs. Eagles Final Score Prediction
As I wrote about in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I'm all in on the Eagles bouncing back this season and covering the spread on Friday night.
Betting on Week 1 is always a tricky ask. Rosters have changed to at least some degree for every team and we don't fully know what to expect from anyone in the new season. That's why one of my favorite strategies to use in the opening slate of games is to fade narratives that have carried over from the end of the previous year.
For example, the Green Bay Packers were a darling of the league in the second half of the 2023 NFL season. They got hot down the stretch and blew out the Dallas Cowboys in a big upset on Wild Card Weekend. Meanwhile, the Eagles had one of the ugliest implosions in NFL history after a 10-1 start that was capped off be an embarrassing loss to the 9-8 Buccaneers. As a result, the Packers may be a bit overvalued in the betting market early in the 2024 campaign and the Eagles may be a bit undervalued.
The fact the Eagles cleaned house and added new coordinators, especially Kellen Moore on offense, along with bringing in new pieces to address the secondary, their biggest weakness on defense, I have faith in Philadelphia bouncing back.
I'll lay the points with the Eagles on Friday night in Brazil.
But what about the total? If I'm going to predict the exact final score, I have to decide if the final combined score is going to go OVER or UNDER the set total of 48.5.
I think the total is going to stay under that number. Things are going to be strange for both teams playing in Brazil, and uncomfortable and unfamiliar situations usually leads to offenses being out of sync. The Eagles also helped their defense out quite a bit in the offseason, bolstering their secondary and bringing on Vic Fangio is their defensive coordinator.
Final Score Prediction: Packers 17, Eagles 24
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.