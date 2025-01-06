Packers vs. Eagles Opening Odds for NFL Wild Card Round (Eagles Favored in Rematch of Week 1)
The No. 2 vs. No. 7 matchup in the NFC is set, as the Philadelphia Eagles will host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon.
Green Bay could have avoided a matchup with the Eagles had it beaten the Chicago Bears in Week 18 and the Washington Commanders lost to the Dallas Cowboys, but neither ended up coming to fruition.
So, NFL fans get treated to the second Jordan Love vs. Jalen Hurts clash of the season after the first one was an electric game in Brazil in Week 1.
Oddsmakers have favored the Eagles at home in this matchup, and Philly has lost just one game since it came out of its Week 5 bye. Meanwhile, the Packers have yet to beat a team that won 11 or more games in the 2024 season.
Here’s a look at the opening odds and some key storylines to watch in this matchup.
Packers vs. Eagles Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Packers +4.5 (-108)
- Eagles -4.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Packers: +185
- Eagles: -225
Total
- 45.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
All Signs Point to Jalen Hurts, Jordan Love Playing in Wild Card Round
The Eagles rested Jalen Hurts in Week 18 after he missed most of Week 16 and all of Week 17 with a concussion, but they’re favored in this playoff matchup.
That’s a sign that Hurts should be ready to go on Sunday, especially since he participated in a walkthrough prior to Week 18.
The Eagles were also favored in Week 1 earlier this year against Green Bay and won that game.
On the Packers side of things, Love sat out a good chunk of the Week 18 loss to the Bears with an elbow injury, but Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said he was good to go back in. Essentially, the Pack played things safe with the star quarterback.
With the total all the way up at 45.5, I’d expect both quarterbacks to be at a full go in the playoffs.
Packers Have Thrived as Road Underdogs This Season
This season, the Packers are a perfect 2-0 against the spread as road underdogs, and they’ve thrived in that spot overall in Matt LaFleur’s tenure.
Green Bay is 22-15-1 ATS as a road underdog since the start of the 2017 season.
With this spread being through the key number of 3, the Packers may be worth a bet as long as Love is good to go.
Remember, Green Bay was the No. 7 seed in the NFC last season and upset No. 2-seeded Dallas before narrowly losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.