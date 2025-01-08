Packers vs. Eagles Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Wild Card Round
The opening round of the NFL Playoffs will feature a rematch from Week 1.
The Philadelphia Eagles squeaked out a win against the Green Bay Packers in Brazil in the first week of the season and now the two teams will rematch in the Wild Card Round.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet this game, including my prediction.
Packers vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Packers +4.5 (-115)
- Eagles -4.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Packers +180
- Eagles -215
Total
- OVER 45.5 (-110)
- UNDER 45.5 (-110)
Packers vs. Eagles How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, January 12
- Time: 4:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Packers record: 11-6
- Eagles record: 14-3
Packers vs. Eagles Betting Trends
- Packers are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games
- The OVER is 11-4 in the Packers' last 15 road games
- Packers are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games vs. NFC East opponents
- Eagles are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games
- The UNDER is 11-5 in the last 16 meetings between these two teams
- The Packers have won seven straight home games
Packers vs. Eagles Injury Reports
Packers Injury Report
- Quay Walker, LB - Questionable
- Jordan Love, QB - Questionable
- Christian Watson, WR - Out
- Evan Williams, S - Questionable
- Andre Dillard, OT - Questionable
Eagles Injury Report
- Jalen Hurts, QB - Questionable
- DeVonta Smith, WR - Questionable
- Nakobe Dean, LB - Questionable
- A.J. Brown, WR - Questionable
Packers vs. Eagles Key Players to Watch
Green Bay Packers
Josh Jacobs: The key to the Packers' offense is their running game. Their pass attack isn't dynamic enough to win by throwing the ball alone, especially against an Eagles team that has as strong of a secondary as the Eagles have. Jacobs will need to bring his "A" game.
Philadelphia Eagles
Saquon Barkley: Adding Saquon Barkley to their offense in the offseason looks like a genius move in hindsight as the former Giant is on the verge of being named Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for over 2,000 yards. If he continues to roll, the Eagles are going to be hard to stop.
Packers vs. Eagles Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to Super Bowl 59", I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Packers:
I'm going to buy low on the Green Bay Packers, who haven't impressed in two straight weeks. With that in mind, they still rank third in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at +0.9, sporting the same mark while playing on the road this season.
If any team wants to beat the Eagles, the key is stopping the run. 48.83% of their offensive yards gained this season have been on the ground, which is over 4% more than the next closest team. If anyone can slow that rush attack down, it's the Packers. They allow the third-fewest yards per carry at 4.0. They're also seventh in opponent rush EPA and fifth in opponent rush success rate since Week 10.
Finally, Jalen Hurts is still in concussion protocol as of Monday afternoon. He may not be ready to suit up by the time this game kicks off on Sunday.
Pick: Packers +4.5 (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
