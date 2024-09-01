Packers vs. Eagles Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 1 (Trust This Packers Trend)
The first international game of the 2024 NFL season takes place in São Paulo, Brazil, with the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Green Bay Packers.
Oddsmakers have set the Eagles as slight favorites in this game, but both of these teams should be in the mix for a playoff spot – and potentially a Super Bowl berth – in the NFC in 2024.
Jordan Love and the Packers finished the 2023 season as arguably the hottest team in the NFL, earning the No. 7 seed in the NFC and knocking off the Dallas Cowboys in the wild card round. Unfortunately, they came up short against the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round, but Love and this young Green Bay offense should be humming again in 2024.
Meanwhile, the Eagles lost some key veterans in Fletcher Cox and Jason Kelce, but they’re hoping the addition of Saquon Barkley revitalizes an offense that struggled down the stretch in 2023.
This should be a terrific standalone matchup on Friday night, so let’s dive into the odds, players to watch, betting trends and more for Week 1.
Packers vs. Eagles Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Packers +2.5 (-102)
- Eagles -2.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Packers: +120
- Eagles: -142
Total
- 48.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Packers vs. Eagles How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Sept. 6
- Time: 8:15 p.m. EST
- Venue: Corinthians Arena (Brazil)
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Packers record: 0-0
- Eagles record: 0-0
Packers vs. Eagles Betting Trends
- The Packers were 11-8 against the spread last season.
- Green Bay is 53-37 against the spread under Matt LaFleur, the best record in the NFL since 2019.
- The Packers were 8-4 ATS as underdogs last season.
- Philadelphia was 7-9-2 against the spread in 2023.
- The Eagles were 6-7-2 against the spread as favorites in 2023.
- The OVER was 11-8 in the Packers’ 19 games last season.
- The OVER was 9-9 in the Eagles’ 18 games last season.
Packers vs. Eagles Injury Reports
Packers Injury Report
- MarShawn Lloyd – questionable
Eagles Injury Report
- Johnny Wilson – questionable
- Jalyx Hunt – questionable
- James Bradberry IV – out (IR)
- Dallas Goedert – questionable
- Sydney Brown – out (PUP)
Packers vs. Eagles Key Players to Watch
Green Bay Packers
Jordan Love: Over the final eight games of the regular season in 2023, Love threw for 2,150 yards, 18 touchdowns and just one interception, leading the Packers to a 6-2 record. He then followed that up with a strong postseason, completing 63.3 percent of his passes and totaling five passing scores in two games. If Love can pick up where he left off in 2023, he should be an MVP candidate in 2024.
Philadelphia Eagles
Saquon Barkley: A former New York Giant, Barkley will play in by far the best offense of his career in Philadelphia this season. The Eagles not only have better quarterback play, but they have an offensive line that should give the former No. 2 overall pick plenty of running room. Oddsmakers have set Saquon at 65.5 rushing yards and 15.5 receiving yards in the prop market in his Eagles debut.
Packers vs. Eagles Prediction and Pick
There’s a few key trends for the Packers that I just can’t look past in this game.
First off, since Matt LaFleur took over as the franchise’s head coach in 2019, they have the best against the spread record in the NFL at 53-37. Then, they went 8-4 against the spread as underdogs in 2023, and I think they may be undervalued in this matchup.
The loss of Kelce to the Eagles’ offensive line can’t be understated, and Jalen Hurts did not look himself (he was dealing with an injury) down the stretch of the season in 2023.
Philadelphia’s secondary was one of the worst in the league last season, and now it has lost James Bradberry (on injured reserve to open the season) and has a few young corners that it may have to trust in this game.
I love the way Green Bay closed out the 2023 campaign, and I think Love is poised for a big season. Plus, the addition of running back Josh Jacobs should make this Green Bay attack even more balanced.
I’ll take the points for this international matchup on Friday.
Pick: Packers +2.5 (-102)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.