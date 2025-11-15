Packers vs. Giants Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 11 (Jacobs to Score)
The Green Bay Packers have lost two games in a row, but have a great opportunity to get back on track against the New York Giants.
The Giants have lost four games in a row, and the injuries are piling up as well.
Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Packers vs. Giants on Sunday, November 16.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Packers vs. Giants
- Wan’Dale Robinson OVER 5.5 Receptions (-136 at FanDuel)
- Christian Watson OVER 21.5 Longest Reception (-110 at DraftKings)
- Josh Jacobs Second Half Touchdown (+130 at FanDuel)
Wan’Dale Robinson OVER 5.5 Receptions (-136 at FanDuel)
Wan’Dale Robinson is one of the few healthy offensive weapons the Giants have left. Fellow wideout Darius Slayton is likely to miss Sunday’s game, leaving Robinson as the top option.
Robinson was targeted 11 times in each of the last two games and 12 times back in Week 7. He had at least six catches in all three of those contests, and there’s no reason to think he won’t receive that many targets this week.
Jameis Winston will be looking Robinson’s way a ton on Sunday, and I’ll look to cash in on that.
Christian Watson OVER 21.5 Longest Reception (-110 at DraftKings)
Christian Watson missed the first six games of the season, but he’s made his presence felt in the three he’s played in. The Packers' wide receiver was targeted four times in each contest, hauling in four, two, and two catches in those games.
Despite limited targets, Watson is the Packers’ deep threat. He has receptions of 33, 52, and 25 this season, and could see a few extra targets this week with both Matthew Golden and Dontayvion Wicks dealing with injuries.
Josh Jacobs Second Half Touchdown (+130 at FanDuel)
Josh Jacobs has scored in six straight games and eight of nine this season, but he’s -235 to find the end zone against the Giants. Instead, I’m taking a look at him to score a touchdown in the second half.
Jacobs has a second-half touchdown in six straight games and seven of nine this season. Hell, he has a fourth-quarter touchdown in each of those games as well, which you can get for +280 if you’re so inclined.
