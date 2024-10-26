Packers vs. Jaguars Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 8 (Jordan Love Will Torch Jacksonville Secondary)
The Green Bay Packers got off to a strong 5-2 start to their season, but they need to continue to stack up victories to keep pace with the rest of the NFC North. Luckily for them, they're in a great spot to do exactly that in Week 8 when they hit the road to take on the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Jaguars got their second win of the season in Week 7, beating the New England Patriots. Their season hasn't gone to plan, but if they can put together a win streak, they have a chance to get back in the mix in the AFC.
Let's take a look at the latest odds in this interconference showdown and then I'll give you my final score prediction.
Packers vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Packers -4.5 (-110)
- Jaguars +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Packers -225
- Jaguars +185
Total
- OVER 49.5 (-110)
- UNDER 49.5 (-110)
The spread for this game has remained steady throughout the week. The Packers are still 4.5 point favorites in Jacksonville. Meanwhile, the total has fallen a point and a half from 51.0 to 49.5.
Packers vs. Jaguars Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why the Packers to win and cover is one of my best bets of the week.
This game features one of the best passing attacks in the NFL against one of the worst secondaries. Backing the Packers seems like an absolute no-brainer at -4.5. Green Bay ranks seventh in the NFL in yards per pass attempt (7.9) and now they get to face a Jacksonville team that ranks 30th in opponent yards per pass attempt (7.6), 27th in opponent dropback success rate, and dead last in opponent dropback EPA.
The Packers have worked their way up to now ranking third in the NFL in Net Yards per Play this season at +1.0, behind only the Ravens (+1.3) and 49ers (+1.1).
When it comes to the total, I expect this to be a high-scoring game despite what the movement in the odds may indicate. The Jaguars' offense is significantly better than their defense and they can be dangerous at times with their new weapon, Brian Thomas Jr., emerging as a top rookie in the NFL.
We could be in for a Love vs. Trevor Lawrence shootout.
Final Score Prediction: Packers 34, Jaguars 28
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
