Packers vs. Jaguars Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 8
The Green Bay Packers are 5-2 on the season yet find themselves in third place in the NFC North. If they want to keep pace with the Lions and Vikings, they need to continue to win as the season progresses.
They have a favorable matchup ahead of them in Week 8 when they head to Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags are in a bad spot this season, sitting at 2-5 through their first seven games. The good news is with how bad the AFC has been this season, they aren't completely out of the mix quite yet. The bad news is, they need to put together a significant win streak to get back in the conversation. A win against the Packers this weekend would go a long way in doing that.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this game and then I'll break down my best bet.
Packers vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Packers -4.5 (-110)
- Jaguars +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Packers -225
- Jaguars +185
Total
- OVER 51 (-110)
- UNDER 51 (-110)
Packers vs. Jaguars How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, October 27
- Game Time: 1:00 pm EST
- Venue: EverBank Stadium
- How to Watch: FOX
- Packers Record: 5-2
- Jaguars Record: 2-5
Packers vs. Jaguars Betting Trends
- Packers are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games
- Jaguars are 5-0 ATS in their last five games vs. Jaguars
- Packers are 5-1 ATS in their last six road games
- Jaguars are 4-9 ATS in their last 13 games
- Jaguars are 0-8 straight up in their last eight games vs. NFC North opponents
Packers vs. Jaguars Injury Reports
Packers Injury Report
- Devonte Wyatt, DT - Questionable
- Quay Walker, LB - Questionable
Jaguars Injury Report
- Travis Etienne, RB - Questionable
- Cam Robinson, OT - Questionable
Packers vs. Jaguars Key Players to Watch
Green Bay Packers
Tucker Kraft: Not enough people are talking about how good of a season Tucker Kraft is having. He's third on the Packers in receiving yards with 264 and he's tied for the team lead in touchdowns with four. He's a real weapon that other teams need to keep an eye on.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Brian Thomas Jr.: The Jaguars' rookie receiver has emerged as their top player at that position. He leads the team in targets (45), receptions (30), receiving yards (513), and touchdowns (four). He should be more in the conversation for Offensive Rookie of the Year than he currently is.
Packers vs. Jaguars Prediction and Pick
The Packers are my favorite bet for Week 8 action. I broke down why in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets":
This game features one of the best passing attacks in the NFL against one of the worst secondaries. Backing the Packers seems like an absolute no-brainer at -4.5. Green Bay ranks seventh in the NFL in yards per pass attempt (7.9) and now they get to face a Jacksonville team that ranks 30th in opponent yards per pass attempt (7.6), 27th in opponent dropback success rate, and dead last in opponent dropback EPA.
The Packers have worked their way up to now ranking third in the NFL in Net Yards per Play this season at +1.0, behind only the Ravens (+1.3) and 49ers (+1.1).
Pick: Packers -4.5 (-105)
