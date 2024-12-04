Packers vs. Lions Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 14
An NFC North rivalry matchup takes centerstage on Thursday night in Detroit as Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions host the Green Bay Packers and Jordan Love in what should be a huge game for the NFC standings as a whole this season.
Detroit won the first matchup between these teams, defeating the Packers 24-14 on Nov. 3 in Green Bay. That’s led to oddsmakers setting the Lions, who have won 10 games in a row, as favorites in Week 14.
However, the Packers have not lost since the matchup with Detroit, and they’ve scored 68 total points over their last two games.
Both of these teams feature high-powered offenses, which is a bettors dream when it comes to the anytime touchdown scorer market.
Here’s a breakdown of a few players to consider to find the end zone in this primetime contest.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Packers vs. Lions
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Jameson Williams Anytime TD (+180)
- Tucker Kraft Anytime TD (+180)
- David Montgomery Anytime TD (-165)
Jameson Williams Anytime TD (+180)
I’m backing the usage for Jameson Williams in this game against a Packers defense that has given up 16 passing scores on the season.
Williams has at least five targets in every game since returning from his suspension, turning those targets into 17 receptions for 269 yards and a score.
He’s scored four times this season, although he missed the win over Green Bay earlier this season. It’s possible that Williams could break for a deep ball – he’s done often this season – against this secondary that will likely be focused on Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Tucker Kraft Anytime TD (+180)
Green Bay tight end Tucker Kraft has six touchdowns this season, and he could be in line for an expanded role with Romeo Doubs (concussion) ruled out for this game.
Kraft caught six of his seven targets for 78 yards on Thanksgiving, and he’s found the end zone – or caught at least four passes – in six of his last eight games.
While Detroit is an elite defense against the pass, the Packers may fall behind in this one and be forced to lean on their passing game. That sets up well for Kraft, who has quickly become one of Jordan Love’s most reliable targets.
David Montgomery Anytime TD (-165)
While Lions running back David Montgomery didn’t find the end zone on Thanksgiving, he had a massive role, carrying the ball 21 times for 88 yards, adding three catches for 36 yards.
On the season, Montgomery has scored 11 times, only failing to find the end zone on three occasions.
Green Bay has given up 10 rushing scores on the season and 4.2 yards per carry, and I expect Montgomery to have another big role on Thursday. He had 17 carries for 73 yards and three catches (although he failed to score) in his first meeting with the Pack this season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
