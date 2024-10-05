Packers vs. Rams Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 5 (Keep Betting Kyren)
The Green Bay Packers are coming off a tough division loss to the Minnesota Vikings, but they’re favored on the road against the 1-3 Los Angeles Rams, who have dealt with a ton of injuries in 2024.
Jordan Love (knee) returned to the Packers’ lineup in Week 4, but he was unable to lead the team to a win despite throwing for four scores. Love also threw three picks, and the Packers are now 0-2 when he plays – but 2-0 without him – in the 2024 season.
Los Angeles’ defense has struggled in 2024, allowing the second most points in the league, which should set up well for betting on some anytime touchdown scorers on Sunday.
Here are my favorite picks for the Packers-Rams clash.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Packers vs. Rams
- Dontayvion Wicks Anytime TD (+170)
- Kyren Williams 2+ Touchdowns (+275)
- Tucker Kraft Anytime TD (+280)
Dontayvion Wicks Anytime TD (+170)
There are a few players that are odds-on favorites to find the end zone (Jayden Reed, Josh Jacobs, and Kyren Williams), but I like Dontayvion Wicks a lot in this spot for the Packers with Christian Watson dealing with an ankle injury.
Wicks was targeted 13 times by Jordan Love in Week 4, reeling in five passes for 78 yards and two scores. I’d like to see him reel in a few more of those passes, but he played a season-high 76 percent of the snaps in the loss.
Now, Wicks should operate as the No. 3 receiver behind Romeo Doubs and Reed in Week 5 against a Los Angeles pass defense that has given up eight touchdowns already this season.
If Wicks’ target share is anywhere near where it was last week, he’s a great bet at +170.
Kyren Williams 2+ Touchdowns (+275)
I’m changing it up here and taking a player to find the end zone not once – but twice – in Week 5.
Rams running back Kyren Williams has scored in every game this season (six touchdowns total) and he had a multi-score game in Week 3.
Now, he takes on a Green Bay defense that allowed Aaron Jones to run for 93 yards on 22 carries last week and allowed Saquon Barkley to score several times on it in Week 1.
While the Pack are allowing just 4.3 yards per carry, I still think the Rams will run their offense through Williams with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua out.
Rather than laying the juice on Williams to score once, I’ll take him to hit pay dirt twice in Week 5.
Tucker Kraft Anytime TD (+280)
Another player who stepped up for the Packers in Week 4 was tight end Tucker Kraft, as he was targeted nine times, catching six passes for 53 yards and a touchdown.
Kraft played in 86 percent of the offensive snaps for the Packers, and he’s played 80 percent or more of the snaps in three of his first four games.
When Love is under center, Kraft has 12 targets, eight catches, and 90 receiving yards on the season. Green Bay’s other tight end – Luke Musgrave – played just 33 percent of the snaps against Minnesota and is dealing with an ankle injury ahead of Week 5.
Kraft could be a sneaky play at nearly 3/1 odds with an expanded role on Sunday.
