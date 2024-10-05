Packers vs. Rams Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 5 (Fade Kyren Williams vs. Packers Rush Defense)
The Packers will look to put together a run in the NFC North despite the teams two losses coming with budding star Jordan Love under center.
Love has a clear top target, and that's Jayden Reed. A matchup against the leaky Rams secondary is setting up for a big outing from the Packers wide receiver, and this can be tough sledding for Rams running back Kyren Williams.
Find out how I'm focusing in on player props on Rams vs. Packers in Week 5 action below!
Best NFL Prop Bets for Packers vs. Rams
- Kyren Williams UNDER 80.5 Rushing Yards
- Jayden Reed OVER 68.5 Receiving Yards
- Josh Jacobs OVER 15.5 Receiving Yards
Kyren Williams UNDER 80.5 Rushing Yards
This is a lofty mark for Williams against a Packers defense that currently ranks second in EPA/Rush.
While Williams remains the top back in the Rams offense and has cleared this mark in the last two games, I believe that we see more of a correction as the Los Angeles offensive line continues to be banged up and he will face the best rush defense to date.
Jayden Reed OVER 68.5 Receiving Yards
Reed is a favorite of Jordan Love’s, and with injuries to the likes of Christian Watson and questions around Romeo Doubs availability, this becomes a great bet on the over.
In the two games that Love has played, Reed has 11 catches on 14 targets with 277 yards and two touchdowns. Reed is a big play waiting to happen and Love has clear chemistry with him.
Against a Rams team that is 31st in EPA/Dropback, this may be another big outing for the Michigan State product.
Josh Jacobs OVER 15.5 Receiving Yards
Following the trend of the Packers with Jordan Love starting at quarterback, Jacobs has factored into the passing game quite a bit.
Jacobs has nine targets in two games with Love on the field and one target in the other two games, so there is a clear discrepancy between the two types of game plans that Matt LaFleur deploys.
In the two games with a real target share, Jacobs has totaled 20 and 27 yards, respectively. This number is baking in the season long average and not the two matchups with Love on the field, which is far more replicable and can be used to bet this over.
