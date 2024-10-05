Packers vs. Rams Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 5 (Green Bay Will Blow Out Los Angeles)
The Los Angeles Rams have had a disastrous start to their season, suffering injuries at several key positions and falling to 1-3 on the year. Things won't get any easier for them in Week 5 when they host the Green Bay Packers.
The Packers have got off to a 3-1 start to their season despite their star quarterback, Jordan Love, missing two games to injury. Now with him back in the lineup and healthy, the Packers are poised to have a big performance on Sunday.
Let's dive into the latest odds for the game and then I'll predict the final score.
Packers vs. Rams Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Packers -3 (-115)
- Rams +3 (-105)
Moneyline
- Packers: -168
- Rams: +140
Total
- 48.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
The odds for the game have moved slightly in favor of the Rams. The Packers opened as 3.5-point favorites, but the line has shifted half a point and has settled on Green Bay -3. The total for the game has increased one point from 47.5 to 48.5.
Packers vs. Rams Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets," I wrote why I love the Packers to steamroll the Rams in this Week 5 matchup:
The Rams have made the most out of a bad situation so far this season. They've had the worst injury luck with injuries out of every team in the NFL but have managed to stay competitive in most games. Unfortunately, I think the floodgates are going to be opened this weekend when the Packers come to town.
Green Bay, despite missing Jordan Love for two of their four games, ranks sixth in the NFL in Net Yards per Play (+0.8) heading into this week. Now they get to take on a Rams team that is injured offensively and abysmal defensively. The Rams defense is last in opponent yards per play (6.4), 31st in opponent EPA/Play, and 30th in opponent Success Rate.
The Packers' offense is going to eat this Los Angeles defense up.
I'm also going to expect this to be a high-scoring affair. With the Packers going up against the bad Rams defense, they may sniff the full-game total on their own. Additionally, the Rams have a good enough offense that they'll find a way to find the end zone a few times themselves.
I think the Packers win big in a high-scoring game.
Final score prediction: Packers 38. Rams 21
