Packers vs. Seahawks Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 15
Sunday’s NFL action finishes in Seattle when the Green Bay Packers take on the Seahawks in a game with plenty of NFC postseason implications.
With such a big game on the docket, let’s key in on the anytime touchdown scorer market. The Seahawks will continue to lean on running back Zach Charbonnet as the team likely won’t have Kenneth Walker due to injury. After two touchdowns last week, can we go back to Charbonnet to find the end zone?
Here’s a trio of anytime touchdown scorer bets on Sunday Night Football.
Best NFL Anytime Touchdown Score Picks for Packers vs. Seahawks
- Zach Charbonnet (-130)
- Tucker Kraft (+270)
- Tyler Lockett (+390)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Zach Charbonnet
With Kenneth Walker listed doubtful, Charbonnet is set to be the lead back for the Seahawks offense.
The bruising back should shoulder a majority of the carries and be a threat to score from in close against the Packers.
Green Bay has about a league average defense, but it’s not immune to giving up points, ranking ninth in points allowed per game with 21.
Charbonnet has seven touchdowns on the season, and with Walker likely sitting out this game, he has the cleanest path to finding the end zone, justifying his -130 price tag. The odds translate to a 56.5% implied probability, which checks out as a worthwhile wager on the Seahawks running back.
Tucker Kraft
Tight ends have been targeted at a top 10 clip against the Seahawks this season, and Kraft has continued to be a key cog in the Packers offense.
With seven touchdown grabs on the season, Kraft is a threat to score from all distances this season with a handful of big gains through the air, but also factoring heavily in the red zone. Kraft leads pass catchers in red zone targets on the season and is third in overall targets on the season.
At +270, a 27% implied probability doesn't justify Kraft’s target share.
Tyler Lockett
Lockett’s usage has dwindled amidst the emergence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but the sure-handed pass catcher is still playing more than two-thirds of targets for the Seahawks this season.
With that in mind, I’ll take a flier on the veteran receiver to find the end zone at long odds.
Lockett only has two touchdowns on the season, but is averaging more than four targets per game. I understand why the odds continue to get longer on Lockett week after week, but I believe that his path to a score remains viable.
