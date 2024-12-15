Packers vs. Seahawks Best NFL Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 15
The Seahawks and Packers meet in a potential NFC postseason preview on Sunday Night Football.
Both teams have put together strong passing games this season, but the real emerging unit has been the Seahawks defense, which has played a pivotal role in the team’s rise as the NFC West leader. Can Seattle shut down Jordan Love and the Packers offense en route to a fifth straight win?
You can check out a best bet for this game here, but below we have you covered from a player prop perspective with three for this SNF showdown.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Packers vs. Seahawks
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba OVER 63.5 Receiving Yards
- Jordan Love to Throw an Interception (-130)
- Jayden Reed UNDER 41.5 Receiving Yards
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Jaxon Smith-Njigba OVER 63.5 Receiving Yards
JSN has become a regular over bet in the player prop market this season, top 10 in both receptions and receiving yards this season as the team’s top pass catcher.
The Seahawks will face a banged up Packers secondary that has been without Jaire Alexander and won’t have safety Javon Bullard either in this one, meaning that the team should have plenty of success through the air.
The second-year receiver has cleared this total in six straight games as he continues to become the focal point of the Seahawks pass-first offense. With a Packers secondary that won’t live up to its 11th best EPA/Dropback mark on the road, take Smith-Njigba to go over again.
Jordan Love to Throw an Interception (-130)
After throwing an interception in every game he has played in this season, Love has gone three straight games without one.
However, I’m going to play the averages and bank on some natural regression from the Packers signal caller against the budding Seahawks defense.
Seattle bolsters an elite secondary, ranking ninth in EPA/Dropback and right at the league average with 11 interceptions on the season.
While Love is outside the top 10 in turnover worthy plays this season, a lot of that is built into his injury. When zooming in on the rate of TWP’s, Love is ninth with 3.4% as he continues to put the ball in harm’s way.
I’ll take the discount on Love’s interception prop.
Jayden Reed UNDER 41.5 Receiving Yards
With the Seahawks pass defense posing a threat, and the Packers pass catching group continuing to take shape, it appears that Reed remains overvalued in the betting market.
The second year pro has tailed off as the season has continued, going under this number in four straight games as the likes of Christian Watson have returned from injury to provide a vertical threat in the Packers downfield passing attack.
Further, in the Seahawks four game winning streak, the defense has been awesome, tops in EPA/Play with the league's best pass defense.
With dwindling targets, Reed has more than three targets once in the past four games, I’m going to go under on his receiving yards total.
More NFL Stories
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.