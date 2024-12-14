Packers vs. Seahawks Final Score Prediction for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 15
The Sunday NFL Week 15 slate closes out on Sunday Night Football when the Seahawks host the Packers in a game with massive NFC Playoffs implications.
The Seahawks have climbed to the top of the NFC West and will look to secure its spot in first place with a win over a Wild Card contender in the Packers. Green Bay is the road favorite, a signal to the team’s postseason viability against a division leader, but how will this matchup play out?
With running back Kenneth Walker set to miss this game for the Seahawks at running back, let’s assess the market movement for Sunday Night Football and share a final score prediction.
Packers vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Packers: -2.5 (-115)
- Seahawks: +2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Packers: -144
- Seahawks: +122
Total: 46.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Packers vs. Seahawks Final Score Prediction
As our Iain MacMillan notes, the Packers are firmly in the postseason mix, but may be a bit overvalued on the road against a Seahawks team that is playing its best football now.
The Packers' metrics make them a "good but not great" team and there are some red flags I see that could indicate they're due for a touch of regression. One of the most glaring is their success rate numbers. They're 28th in opponent success rate and dead last in the NFL in opponent dropback success rate. Offensively, they're just 16th in offensive success rate.
MacMillan wrote in his weekly column, “Road to 272” that the Seahawks are the play in this game given its emerging defense under first year head coach Mike Macdonald.
Now, they're laying a field goal on the road against a Seahawks team that's trending in the right direction. Their defense has been a top-10 unit since Week 8 and they're starting to get some consistency on the offensive line.
I don't think there's a significant edge on either side in this one, but I feel more comfortable taking the field goal's worth of points on the home team.
I’ll take it one step further, I think the Seahawks are going to win the game outright. The team’s offense has some concerns at the moment with Walker banged up, but the Packers’ poor defensive metrics gives me trust in Geno Smith and the rising star in Jaxon Smith-Njigba to create enough explosive pass plays to win outright on SNF.
Final Score Prediction: Seahawks 27, Packers 23
