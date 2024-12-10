Packers vs. Seahawks Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 15
The Week 15 edition of Sunday Night Football will feature an intriguing NFC showdown between the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.
If the season ended today, these two teams would be playing in the opening round of the NFL Playoffs so this may end up being a preview of a wild card matchup this time next month. The Seahawks lead the NFC West at 8-5 and will need to continue to win to hold on to that spot, while the Packers, at 9-4, will likely slot into the No. 6 or No. 7 seed in the playoffs. A Week 14 loss to the Lions significantly hurt their chances of winning the NFC North.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this Sunday night showdown.
Packers vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Packers -3 (+102)
- Seahawks +3 (-122)
Moneyline
- Packers -148
- Seahawks +124
Total
- 46 (Over -112/Under -108)
Packers vs. Seahawks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 15
- Time: 8:20 p.m. EST
- Venue: Lumen Field
- How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock
- Packers record: 9-4
- Seahawks record: 8-5
Packers vs. Seahawks Betting Trends
- Packers are 6-0-1 ATS in their last seven games vs. Seahawks
- The OVER is 10-3 in the Packers' last 13 road games
- Packers are 6-0 ATS in their last six games vs. NFC West opponents
- Seahawks are 4-1 ATS in their last five games
- The UNDER is 5-2 in the Seahawks' last seven games
- Seahawks are 1-4 ATS in their last five home games
Packers vs. Seahawks Injury Reports
Packers Injury Report
- Romeo Doubs, WR - Questionable
- Edgerrin Cooper, LB - Questionable
- Corey Ballentine, CB - Questionable
- Jaire Alexander, CB - Questionable
- Javon Bullard, S - Questionable
Seahawks Injury Report
- Tre Brown, CB - Questionable
- Kenneth Walker III, RB - Questionable
Packers vs. Seahawks Key Players to Watch
Green Bay Packers
Jayden Reed: The Packers receiver was held without a reception last week against the Lions, so it'll be imperative for Green Bay to get its top receiver back in the mix on Sunday night. He leads the team in targets (59), receptions (44), yards (693), and touchdowns (six).
Seattle Seahawks
Zach Charbonnet: The Seahawks running back torched the Cardinals last week, rushing for 134 yards on 22 carries and two touchdowns. The Seattle offense is going to be a dangerous unit if its running game can continue to have performances like that.
Packers vs. Seahawks Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Seahawks on Sunday Night Football:
The Packers' metrics make them a "good but not great" team and there are some red flags I see that could indicate they're due for a touch of regression. One of the most glaring is their success rate numbers. They're 28th in opponent success rate and dead last in the NFL in opponent dropback success rate. Offensively, they're just 16th in offensive success rate.
Now, they're laying a field goal on the road against a Seahawks team that's trending in the right direction. Their defense has been a top-10 unit since Week 8 and they're starting to get some consistency on the offensive line.
I don't think there's a significant edge on either side in this one, but I feel more comfortable taking the field goal's worth of points on the home team.
Pick: Seahawks +3 (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
