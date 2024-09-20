Packers vs. Titans Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 3
The Green Bay Packers will head to Tennessee to take on the Titans in what will be a revenge spot for Malik Willis. The Packers' backup will face his former team while the organization waits for Jordan Love to get healthy.
If you want to find out my best bet for this game, as well as my picks for the rest of the Week 3 slate, you can find them in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets.
In this article, we're talking touchdowns. I have two players I'm betting on to find the end zone in this interconference showdown. Let's dive into it.
Packers vs. Titans Touchdown Bets
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Josh Jacobs -165
- Tyler Boyd +500
Josh Jacobs Touchdown
A -165 price point isn't going to be anything to write home about, but value is value and if there's on obvious touchdown scorer in this game, it's Josh Jacobs. The Packers ran the ball just short of 80% of their plays last week with Love sidelined. He's run the ball 48 times already through the first two games of the season and with Willis still at quarterback, I envision the Packers running him early and often once again.
He's the only Packers player that makes sense to bet on to find the end zone on Sunday.
Tyler Boyd Touchdown
Tyler Boyd has 5-1 odds to find the end zone in Week 3 despite him being tied for the second most targets this season for the Titans with 10, hauling in five of them for 44 years.
DeAndre Hopkins has taken a back seat in the passing game, leaving Calvin Ridley and Boyd as the two main targets for quarterback Will Levis. Boyd is the best dark horse option to find the end zone this weekend.
More NFL Week 3 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!