Packers vs. Titans Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 3
The Green Bay Packers are trying to keep their head above water while Jordan Love recovers from his injury and they did exactly that in Week 2, scrapping out a win against the Indianapolis Colts.
Now, they head to Tennessee to take on the Titans in what will be the Packers' second straight AFC South opponent. The Titans have started their season in an 0-2 deficit, but their defense has been impressive thus far.
Let's take a look at the odds to find out what we should expect in this interconference showdown.
Packers vs. Titans Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Packers +2.5 (-102)
- Titans -2.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Packers +134
- Titans -158
Total
- OVER 36.5 (-110)
- UNDER 36.5 (-110)
Packers vs. Titans How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 22
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Packers record: 1-1
- Titans record: 0-2
Packers vs. Titans Betting Trends
- Packers 5-1 ATS in their last six games
- The OVER is 8-3 in the Packers' last 11 games
- The OVER is 7-1 in the Packers' last eight road games
- Packers are 5-0 ATS in their last five games Week 3 games
- Titans are 4-10-1 ATS in their last 15 games
- The OVER is 7-1 in the last eight games between these two teams
Packers vs. Titans Injury Reports
Packers Injury Report
- Jordan Love, QB - Questionable
- MarShawn Lloyd, RB - Questionable
- Jordan Morgan, OT - Questionable
Titans Injury Report
- M.J. Stewart, S - Questionable
- Juice Scruggs, C - Questionable
- Dameon Pierce, RB - Questionable
- Joe Mixon, RB - Questionable
Packers vs. Titans Key Players to Watch
Green Bay Packers
Josh Jacobs: If the Packers want to keep winning games while their starting quarterback is sidelined, they need to do the same thing they did against the Colts and run the ball with Josh Jacobs as much as possible. He's averaging 4.9 yards per carry through the first two weeks.
Tennessee Titans
Harold Landry III: The Titans' linebacker has got off to a strong start to the season, already racking up three sacks and three tackles for a loss through the first two weeks of the season. The Titans' defense has been strong so far and Landry has played a massive role in their success.
Packers vs. Titans Prediction and Pick
I broke down my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets":
Before the season began, I felt the moves the Titans dead to beef up their defense were enough to make them an elite unit in 2024. Through the first two games, I've seen nothing to sway me away from that opinion. They lead the NFL in opponent yards per play at 3.8 and have been flying all around the field, most notably keeping teams to only 3.9 yards per pass attempt.
The Packers were able to get the win last week, but it was done almost solely on the ground, running the ball 53 times and only making Malik Willis throw the ball 14 times. While that type of a gameplan can steal a few wins, it's not a sustainable winning strategy. If Will Levis can keep his head on his shoulders, I have faith that the Tennessee offense can score enough points to allow the Titans' defense to lead them to victory.
Pick: Titans -2.5 (-120)
Read More NFL Week 3 Betting Content Here
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!