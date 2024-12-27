Packers vs. Vikings Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 17 (Pack Primed for Upset?)
A massive game for the NFC North standings takes place in Week 17 in Minnesota.
This game was flexed into a 4:25 p.m. EST slot on Sunday, as the 11-4
Green Bay Packers take on the 13-2 Minnesota Vikings, and Minnesota still has a chance to win the NFC over the Detroit Lions.
Minnesota is favored in this game after these teams played a close matchup earlier in the season with the Vikings coming away with a 31-29 victory.
I’m looking to predict the final score of this game – by using the odds and the latest analysis from our NFL betting insider – which should help bettors decide which side they’d like to back on Sunday.
Here’s a full breakdown, starting with the odds for this NFC North clash.
Packers vs. Vikings Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Packers +1.5 (-110)
- Vikings -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Packers: +102
- Vikings: -122
Total
- 49 (Over -110/Under -110)
The Packers are 2-0 against the spread as road underdogs in the 2024 season – one of four undefeated ATS teams in that spot (Minnesota, Detroit, and Philly are the others).
The Vikings are 3-2 against the spread when favored at home in the 2024 campaign.
Packers vs. Vikings Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI Betting’s NFL insider Iain MacMillan shared why he thinks the Packers can pull off the upset in this game in his Road to 272 bets – where he picks every game, every week:
Momentum is a real thing and the Packers seem to be playing their best football of the season. Teams getting better as the season goes on is a sign of a great coach and that's supported by Matt LaFleur's 20-3 record as head coach of the Packers in December.
After their recent surge of fantastic football, the Packers now rank second in the NFL in Net Yards per Play. The Vikings, while continuing to win, have fallen to 11th in that stat and 21st over their last three games. The underlying numbers show that despite both teams continuing to stack up wins, it's the Packers who have been playing better football of late.
Minnesota may be 13-2, but it only beat the Pack by two this season, and it’s played a bunch of one-possession games (against Seattle, Arizona, and Chicago) over the last two months. Don’t be shocked if the Packers come away with a win on Sunday.
Final Score Prediction: Packers 27, Vikings 24
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.