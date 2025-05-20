Padres vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 20
After a day off for both teams the San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays will face each other in a three-game, interleague series starting on Tuesday night.
The Blue Jays have struggled to get over .500 on the season. Every time they draw even, they lose their next game or two, which is exactly what happened in their series against the Tigers. Now, at 22-24, they'll need to win two straight games against the Padres to get their record back to an even 24-24.
The Padres enter this series just half a game back from the Los Angeles Dodgers atop the competitive NL West.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for tonight's game.
Padres vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Padres -1.5 (+130)
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-156)
Moneyline
- Padres -126
- Blue Jays +108
Total
- 8 (Over -114/Under -106)
Padres vs. Blue Jays How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, May 20
- Game Time: 7:07 PM EST
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- How to Watch (TV): SN1, Padres.TV
- Padres Record: 27-18
- Blue Jays Record: 22-24
Padres vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
- San Diego: Dylan Cease, RHP (1-2, 4.60 ERA)
- Toronto: To Be Announced
Padres vs. Blue Jays Best Prop Bet
- Bo Bichette OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+125) via DraftKings
Bo Bichette has struggled against left-handed pitchers this season, but he's had his best stuff when facing righties. His batting average improves from .212 against lefties to 3.09 against righties. His batting average also improves from .254 on the road to .324 at home. Let's back both of those trends and bet on him to record at least two bases against a right-handed Dylan Cease in a home game for the Blue Jays.
Padres vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
I'm going to root for runs in this interleague game. The Blue Jays' offense has been hot lately, ranking fourth in OPS over their past 14 days. The Padres' lineup has also been consistently strong, ranking 10th in OPS in the same time frame.
Meanwhile, the Padres are starting Dylan Cease with his 4.60 ERA on the mound and while a starter has been yet to be announced for the Blue Jays, their complete lack of pitching depth this season as well as a slumping closer in Jeff Hoffman, gives me a lot of pause to bet on the Jays to win as underdogs.
Instead, I'm going to trust both offenses to combine for at least nine runs tonight.
Pick: OVER 8 (-114)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
If you’re located in AZ, CO, KS, NC, or TN, you can bet $5 and get a $200 bonus regardless of the outcome of your initial wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!