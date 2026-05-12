Padres vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 12

The Milwaukee Brewers are looking to stay hot when they host the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night.

The Brewers just swept the Yankees to win their fourth straight game, and they’re now 7-2 in their last nine.

San Diego won its final two games against the Cardinals to salvage a four-game split and give it four wins in its last six contests.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Padres vs. Brewers on Tuesday, May 12.

Padres vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Padres +1.5 (-186)

Brewers -1.5 (+153)

Moneyline

Padres +109

Brewers -131

Total

8.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

Padres vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers

Padres: Bradgley Rodriguez (0-2, 1.83 ERA)

Brewers: Brandon Sproat (0-2, 5.87 ERA)

Bradgley Rodriguez will serve as the opener ahead of knuckleballer Matt Waldron tonight for the Padres. San Diego used this same plan last week, with Rodriguez pitching a perfect inning before Waldron went five innings with just one run (a home run) and two hits allowed in San Francisco. He’s settled down after allowing six runs in each of his first two starts this season.

Brandon Sproat is still looking for his first major-league win. He had one of his best starts last time out, but he only went four innings, allowing one hit with three walks and five strikeouts against the Cardinals.

Padres vs. Brewers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, May 12

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: American Family Field

How to Watch (TV): SDPA, BREW

Padres record: 24-16

Brewers record: 22-16

Padres vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bets

Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet

Brice Turang OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-134)

Brice Turang is a solid bat in the top-third of the Brewers lineup. He’s batting .298 on the season, including .333 vs. RHP and .342 at home. Those splits bode well for Turang tonight against San Diego.

Turang has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in four of his last five games and eight of his last 10. He’s up to cashing this prop in 63% of his games this season, including 71% at home.

Oh yeah, he’s coming off a walk-off home run against the Yankees on Mother’s Day.

Padres vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick

This is an interesting matchup in Milwaukee. I can’t really trust either pitcher, and both teams have been able to scratch out wins this season.

However, I do like the UNDER in tonight’s matchup. Sproat has been solid enough, and neither offense has been lighting the world on fire.

This total just seems a tad too high tonight in Milwaukee.

Pick: Brewers -131

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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