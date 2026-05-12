Padres vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 12
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The Milwaukee Brewers are looking to stay hot when they host the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night.
The Brewers just swept the Yankees to win their fourth straight game, and they’re now 7-2 in their last nine.
San Diego won its final two games against the Cardinals to salvage a four-game split and give it four wins in its last six contests.
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Padres vs. Brewers on Tuesday, May 12.
Padres vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Padres +1.5 (-186)
- Brewers -1.5 (+153)
Moneyline
- Padres +109
- Brewers -131
Total
- 8.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
Padres vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers
- Padres: Bradgley Rodriguez (0-2, 1.83 ERA)
- Brewers: Brandon Sproat (0-2, 5.87 ERA)
Bradgley Rodriguez will serve as the opener ahead of knuckleballer Matt Waldron tonight for the Padres. San Diego used this same plan last week, with Rodriguez pitching a perfect inning before Waldron went five innings with just one run (a home run) and two hits allowed in San Francisco. He’s settled down after allowing six runs in each of his first two starts this season.
Brandon Sproat is still looking for his first major-league win. He had one of his best starts last time out, but he only went four innings, allowing one hit with three walks and five strikeouts against the Cardinals.
Padres vs. Brewers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, May 12
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Family Field
- How to Watch (TV): SDPA, BREW
- Padres record: 24-16
- Brewers record: 22-16
Padres vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bets
Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Brice Turang OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-134)
Brice Turang is a solid bat in the top-third of the Brewers lineup. He’s batting .298 on the season, including .333 vs. RHP and .342 at home. Those splits bode well for Turang tonight against San Diego.
Turang has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in four of his last five games and eight of his last 10. He’s up to cashing this prop in 63% of his games this season, including 71% at home.
Oh yeah, he’s coming off a walk-off home run against the Yankees on Mother’s Day.
Padres vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick
This is an interesting matchup in Milwaukee. I can’t really trust either pitcher, and both teams have been able to scratch out wins this season.
However, I do like the UNDER in tonight’s matchup. Sproat has been solid enough, and neither offense has been lighting the world on fire.
This total just seems a tad too high tonight in Milwaukee.
Pick: Brewers -131
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop