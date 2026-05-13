Padres vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 13

The Milwaukee Brewers are looking to make it six wins in a row when they continue their series against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday night.

The Brewers won their series finale in St. Louis, swept three games against the Yankees, and took down the Padres 6-4 last night. They’re now 23-16 on the season and an impressive 14-8 at home.

The Padres have been up and down recently, never getting too high or too low. They’re still 24-17 overall and 11-7 on the road.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Padres vs. Brewers on Wednesday, May 13.

Padres vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Padres +1.5 (-181)

Brewers -1.5 (+149)

Moneyline

Padres +129

Brewers -156

Total

7.0 (Over -102/Under -118)

Padres vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers

Padres: Michael King (3-2, 2.76 ERA)

Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski (3-2, 2.45 ERA)

Michael King is coming off a strong outing against the Cardinals. He allowed just a solo home run with two walks and six strikeouts in six innings of work. This came after allowing four runs in six innings against the White Sox.

Jacob Misiorowski has been fantastic in his recent starts. He’s allowed just two hits (both in his last start) in 11.1 shutout innings with 19 strikeouts and four walks against the Nationals and Yankees.

Padres vs. Brewers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 13

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Venue: American Family Field

How to Watch (TV): SDPA, BREW

Padres record: 24-17

Brewers record: 23-16

Padres vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bets

Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet

Jacob Misiorowski OVER 7.5 Strikeouts (-152)

Jacob Misiorowski is one of the best strikeout pitchers in the league right now, and he’s only getting better. He has a league-high 70 strikeouts in just 44 innings of work this season for an insane 14.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

The fireballer has gone OVER 7.5 strikeouts in four straight starts and six of eight outings this season. I’d consider laddering this up given his 11 strikeouts against the Yankees last time out.

Padres vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick

These teams combined for 10 runs in their series opener, a game that didn’t feature a pitcher near the quality of either King or Misiorowski.

The total is now set at a low 7, but I don’t think that’s low enough given how these starters have fared this season. Runs will be at a premium tonight in Milwaukee.

Pick: UNDER 7 (-118)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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