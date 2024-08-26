Padres vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Monday, Aug. 26
The St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres will begin a four-game series that will have huge wild card implications.
The Padres currently hold the second wild card berth at 74-58 while the Cardinals are currently on the outside looking in at 65-65, 5.0 games back from the final wild-card spot. St. Louis will need to string together some wins a hurry if they want to be in the mix in the final weeks.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on today's series-opener.
Padres vs. Cardinals Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Padres -1.5 (+155)
- Cardinals +1.5 (-188)
Moneyline
- Padres +100
- Cardinals -118
Total
- OVER 9.0 (-120)
- UNDER 9.0 (-102)
Padres vs. Cardinals Probable Pitchers
- San Diego: Randy Vasquez (3-6, 4.63 ERA)
- St. Louis: Kyle Gibson (7-5, 4.22 ERA)
Padres vs. Cardinals How to Watch
- Date: Monday, August 26
- Time: 7:45 p.m. EST
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Midwest, San Diego Padres
- Padres record: 74-58
- Cardinals record: 65-65
Padres vs. Cardinals Key Players to Watch
San Diego Padres
David Peralta: The Padres' outfielder has been fantastic in August. He has been batting .349 through 70 plate appearances this month. He's been an unsung hero of this Padres team and will be pivotal to their success in the final stretch of games.
St. Louis Cardinals
Kyle Gibson: The Cardinals' starting pitcher has been hot and cold lately. He has allowed at least two earned runs in five straight starts and we've seen his ERA increase from 3.70 at the start of July to 4.22, which is where it sits not. If the Cardinals want to make a late-season push, they need Gibson and the rest of their rotation to lock in.
Padres vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
This series is a meeting between two teams trending in opposite directions. Since the start of August, the Padres rank fourth in the Majors and second in the National League in OPS at .781. Meanwhile, the Cardinals are 21st in MLB in that same time frame at .692.
It's not just the Cardinals offense that has struggled, but Kyle Gibson, their starter tonight, has also struggled lately. he has allowed at least two earned runs in five straight starts including a start on August 14 against the Cardinals where he gave up seven hits, two walks, and six earned runs in 4.2 innings pitched.
All signs point toward the Padres winning tonight's series opener. I love them as a slgiht underdog.
Pick: Padres +100
