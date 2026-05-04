Padres vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, May 4

The San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants are both looking to put bad weeks behind them when they open a three-game set on Monday night.

The Padres won two of six games on their recent homestand, with victories bookending a four-game losing streak to the Cubs and White Sox. The Giants went on the road last week and failed to get a win as they were swept in Philadelphia and Tampa Bay.

San Diego is still an impressive 20-13 on the season, though, while the Giants are down a 13-21.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Padres vs. Giants on Monday, May 4.

Padres vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Padres -1.5 (+119)

Giants +1.5 (-143)

Moneyline

Padres -136

Giants +113

Total

8.0 (Over -108/Under -112)

Padres vs. Giants Probable Pitchers

Padres: Randy Vasquez (3-0, 2.94 ERA)

Giants: Trevor McDonald (1-1, 5.40 ERA in Triple-A)

Randy Vasquez has been a pleasant surprise for the Padres. The right-hander went 6-7 with a 3.84 ERA last year, and got off to a great start this season. However, he’s coming off a start in which he allowed five runs on five hits in five innings against the Cubs. This will be his first career start against the Giants.

Trevor McDonald is getting a spot start for San Francisco tonight. He’s allowed just 3 ER in 18 IP across four major-league appearances (two starts) in his career, but has struggled at Triple-A this year. He’s issued more free passes (15 walks) than K's (12 strikeouts) through 15 innings in five games (four starts).

Padres vs. Giants How to Watch

Date: Monday, May 4

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Oracle Park

How to Watch (TV): SDPA, NBCSBA

Padres record: 20-13

Giants record: 13-21

Padres vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bets

Padres Best MLB Prop Bet

Randy Vasquez OVER 15.5 Outs (-130)

Randy Vasquez has now had two rough outings this season. His first one came three starts ago against the Mariners, when he allowed four runs in just four innings of work. He bounced back from the one with seven shutout innings at Coors Field, allowing just three hits with no walks.

Then he only got through five innings last time out against the Cubs, and now gets a chance to get back on track against a Giants team on a losing streak.

The Padres have let Vasquez throw over 80 pitches in all six starts this season, including 106 last time out. He should give them some length tonight in San Francisco.

Padres vs. Giants Prediction and Pick

The Giants are at least back at home, but that hasn’t helped them too much this season with a 7-9 record at Oracle Park. They’ve been struggling mightily in recent games as well, scoring just nine runs during their six-game losing streak.

The Padres haven’t been scoring a ton, either, but Vasquez gives them a clear advantage over McDonald on the mound.

San Diego has been a much better team this season, and I think that continues tonight on the road. I’ll back the Padres as road favorites.

Pick: Padres -136

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