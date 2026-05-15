Padres vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, May 15

The Seattle Mariners return from an up-and-down road trip to host the San Diego Padres for a weekend set.

The Mariners lost two of three to the White Sox before taking three of four in Houston this week.

Meanwhile, the Padres lost two of three in Milwaukee after splitting a four-game set at home with the Cardinals.

These teams already met up once this season with the Padres sweeping the Mariners in San Diego.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Padres vs. Mariners on Friday, May 15.

Padres vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Padres +1.5 (-196)

Mariners -1.5 (+161)

Moneyline

Padres +109

Mariners -131

Total

7.0 (Over -115/Under -104)

Padres vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers

Padres: Randy Vasquez (4-1, 3.05 ERA)

Mariners: Emerson Hancock (3-1, 3.21 ERA)

Randy Vasquez is looking to string two strong starts together tonight in Seattle. He allowed one run in five innings last time out against the Cardinals, but gave up eight runs in 10.2 innings in his previous two starts. The righthander started against Seattle last month, allowing four runs on five hits and four walks with six strikeouts in four innings.

Emerson Hancock was fantastic two starts ago, racking up 14 strikeouts in seven one-run innings against the Royals. However, he allowed five runs in six innings last time out against the White Sox. Hancock faced off against Vasquez and the Padres last month, allowing just two runs on four hits in six innings.

Padres vs. Mariners How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 15

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: T-Mobile Park

How to Watch (TV): SDPA, SEAM

Padres record: 25-18

Mariners record: 22-23

Padres vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bets

Mariners Best MLB Prop Bet

Emerson Hancock OVER 17.5 Outs (-144)

Emerson Hancock has largely been able to pitch deep into games this season. He’s gone OVER 17.5 outs in six of his eight starts, including a six-inning outing in San Diego last month.

Hancock has remained effective even when throwing at least 90 or 100 pitches, which he’s done in most of his starts this season. I’ll back him here tonight at home.

Padres vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick

Seattle has had a few offensive outbursts here and there, but the Mariners have also had their fair share of lower-scoring games. The UNDER is 25-19 in Seattle’s games this season, and 24-18 in Padres games.

San Diego’s offense has struggled for the most part. The Friars haven’t scored more than four runs in any of their last seven games, totalling 16 runs in that span.

I’ll take the UNDER tonight in Seattle.

Pick: UNDER 7 (-104)

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