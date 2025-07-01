Padres vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 1
The Philadelphia Phillies have recently taken over the top spot in the NL East, and they'll try to continue to build on that on Tuesday when they play the San Diego Padres for the second time in a three-game set.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this National League showdown.
Padres vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Padres +1.5 (-152)
- Phillies -1.5 (+126)
Moneyline
- Padres +136
- Phillies -162
Total
- Over 8.5 (-102)
- Under 8.5 (-120)
Padres vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers
- San Diego: Nick Pivetta, RHP (8-2, 3.36 ERA)
- Philadelphia: Cristopher Sanchez, LHP (6-2, 2.79 ERA)
Padres vs. Phillies How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 1
- Time: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- How to Watch (TV): Padres Television Network Presented by UC San Diego Health, NBCSP
- Padres Record: 45-39
- Phillies Record: 50-35
Padres vs. Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet
- Cristopher Sanchez UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (+104) via FanDuel
Cristopher Sanchez is coming off an 11-strikeout performance against the Astros, but that was an outlier performance. Before that game, he had recorded four strikeouts in two of his five starts in June. Tonight, they'll face the San Diego Padres, who have the third-lowest strikeout rates in the Majors when facing left-handed pitchers, striking out on just 19.4% of their plate appearances against lefties.
At plus-money, this seems like a great spot to take the UNDER on Sanchez's strikeout total.
Padres vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
Instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm going to take the UNDER. Both teams' offenses have struggled more than you think of late. Over the past 30 days, the Phillies rank 19th in OPS and the Padres rank 25th. They also rank 23rd and 25th in total runs scored over that time frame.
On top of a couple of cold lineups, we're in for a pretty solid pitching matchup between Nick Pivetta (3.36 ERA) of the Padres and Cristopher Sanchez (2.79 ERA) of the Phillies.
Let's bet on this being a strong game for all pitchers involved. Give me the UNDER.
Pick: UNDER 8.5 (-120) via FanDuel
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!