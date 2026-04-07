Padres vs. Pirates Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 7

Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates host the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night.

The Pirates saw their five-game winning streak come to an end with a 5-0 loss to the Padres last night, but Skenes on the mound gives them a good chance to bounce back tonight.

San Diego has now won three straight, though, and four of five since starting the season 1-4.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Padres vs. Pirates on Tuesday, April 7.

Padres vs. Pirates Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Padres +1.5 (-186)

Pirates -1.5 (+153)

Moneyline

Padres +129

Pirates -156

Total

6.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Padres vs. Pirates Probable Pitchers

Padres: Nick Pivetta (1-1, 6.75 ERA)

Pirates: Paul Skenes (1-1, 9.53 ERA)

Padres vs. Pirates How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, April 7

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: PNC Park

How to Watch (TV): SDPA, SNP

Padres record: 5-5

Pirates record: 6-4

Padres vs. Pirates Best MLB Prop Bets

Pirates Best MLB Prop Bet

Oneil Cruz OVER 0.5 Singles (+148)

Oneil Cruz is having a great start to the season in Pittsburgh. He’s batting .308 (12 for 39) through 10 games with a .973 OPS. However, that high slugging percentage is due to his four home runs, and he doesn’t have any other extra-base hits.

Eight of Cruz’s 12 hits have been singles, and he’s hit a single in six straight games. I considered simply taking Cruz to get a hit at -163, but I’ll shoot my shot with a single at this +148 price.

Padres vs. Pirates Prediction and Pick

Pivetta and Skenes both settled in a bit in their last starts after poor performances to open the season, but I think this total is a bit too low tonight in Pittsburgh.

Skenes still isn’t fully stretched out, and Pivetta is susceptible to losing control and giving up crooked numbers.

Both teams are capable of putting up at least a few runs, so I’ll go with the OVER tonight in what may appear to be a pitcher’s duel.

Pick: OVER 6.5 (-112)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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