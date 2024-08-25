Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Back Jose Ramirez To Have Strong Performance vs. Rangers)
MLB action rolls along on Sunday and we have a full slate of games to bet on.
If you prefer betting on player props instead of sides and totals, you've come to the right place. Here on Painting Corners, I'm going to break down my three favorite MLB prop bets for Sunday's slate.
Let's dive into it.
Best MLB Player Props
- Nick Martinez OVER 3.5 Strikeouts (-133)
- Jose Ramirez OVER 0.5 Singles (+105)
- Jose Quintana UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts (-104)
Reds vs. Pirates Prop Bet
The Pirates have struggled in the strikeout area this month. Since August 1st, they have the third-highest strikeout rate, striking out on 27.7% of their plate appearances. Because of that, I'm going to back Nick Martinez to go over his strikeout total of 3.5.
Martinez has recorded at least four strikeouts in three of his last four starts and he should be in a great position to hit that mark again this afternoon.
Pick: Nick Martinez OVER 3.5 Strikeouts (-133)
Rangers vs. Guardians Prop Bet
I'm targeting Jose Ramirez today as a batter that I'm going to back to hit a prop for us at plus-money. The Guardians' third baseman has dominated lefties this season. His batting average improves from .243 against righties to .381 against lefties.
Today, he and the Guardians get to take on a left-handed start of the Rangers in Cody Bradford. Ramirez is in a great spot to record at least one hit, and if he gets a single, we're going to cash a plus-money bet.
Pick: Jose Ramirez OVER 0.5 Singles (+105)
Mets vs. Padres Prop Bet
No team has been better at not striking out this month than the San Diego Padres. They have struck out on only 15.6% of plate appearances this month, which is the best mark in the Majors by 0.7%.
Today, they'll face Jose Quintana of the Mets, who has failed to reach four strikeouts in two straight starts. I think he'll fail to reach that mark again today.
Pick: Jose Quintana UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts (-104)
