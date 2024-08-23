Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Bet on Yordan Alvarez to Have Multi-Hit Performance)
There's no better way to start your weekend than by cashing in a few baseball bets, so that's exactly what we're going to try to do today by specifically targeting the prop market.
I have bets on three players to have strong performances tonight, including Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros. Let's dive into them.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today
- Yordan Alvarez OVER 1.5 Hits (+190) via DraftKings Sportsbook
- MacKenzie Gore OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (+116) vs. FanDuel Sportsbook
- Hayden Birdsong OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (+120) vs. BetMGM Sportsbook
Astros vs. Orioles Prop Bet
Any time the Astros take on a lefty starter, you should find a way to bet on Yordan Alvarez. His batting average this season improves from .275 against right-handed pitchers to .366 against left-handed pitchers.
He has been especially good against lefties this month, batting .413 against lefties in 51 plate appearances against them in August.
At +190 odds, I'll bet him to record at least two hits against the Orioles, who are rolling with a lefty in Cade Povich (5.77 ERA) on the mound tonight.
Pick: Yordan Alvarez OVER 1.5 Hits (+190)
Nationals vs. Braves Prop Bet
Speaking of lefties, the Atlanta Braves have been striking out at an alarmingly high-rate against left-handed pitchers this season, especially over the past month and a half. Since July 1, They have struckout at a rate of 30.5% against lefties.
Tonight, they'll face MacKenzie Gore of the Nationals who has recorded six strikeouts in two of his last three starts. In his only start against the Braves this season, on May 29, he racked up 10 total strikeouts. He only needs six tonight for us to cash this plus-money prop.
Pick: MacKenzie Gore OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (+116)
Giants vs. Mariners Prop Bet
We're re-visiting a classic prop bet tonight. It's been my favorite baseball bet all season and it's to take the OVER on strikeouts on whatever pitcher is facing the Seattle Mariners on any given day. They have the highest strikeout rate in baseball this season at 27.7%, which is 1.5% higher than any other team.
Hayden Birdsong of the Giants will face them tonight, so we're going to back the OVER on his strikeout total at +120 odds.
Pick: Hayden Birdsong OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (+120)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
