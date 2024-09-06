Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Bets on Dodgers Bats)
Happy Friday! Let’s head into the weekend with some plus-money player props.
I’m expecting a pitching duel in Houston, but for Valdez to go longer into the game. If you agree, I found a plus money angle to target in that contest.
I’m also targeting hitters in the Guardians/Dodgers game tonight where the weather will favor bats.
All odds courtesy of DraftKings.
Best MLB Player Props for Friday, September 6th
- Teoscar Hernandez OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+110)
- Shohei Ohtani OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+110)
- Framber Valdez to Record a Win (+130)
Teoscar Hernandez OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+110)
Hernandez has been dominant vs. left-handed pitching this season hitting .299 vs. southpaws including ten home runs in 19 extra-base hits. He’s also better when at home where he is hitting .271 with 18 home runs this season. Matthew Boyd gets the start for the Guardians tonight, and he has been solid in three of his four outings since returning from injury.
Those strong outings were vs. the Pirates, Cubs, and Rangers. He struggled vs. the Yankees, however, and that bodes well for the Dodgers tonight. A light breeze blowing out to right field, coupled with the warm air, will give hitters an advantage in tonight’s contest at Dodger Stadium.
Shohei Ohtani OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+115)
I know Matthew Boyd hasn’t given up a lot of fly balls for hits this season, but is there ever a time not to bet on Shohei’s bases prop in plus money? Boyd’s 50% flyball rate is bound to get him into trouble one day and his 91.9 mph fast ball isn’t inducing many strikeouts.
Like Hernandez, Ohtani also has 19 extra-base hits vs. lefties this season, plus he’s slugging .643 at Dodger Stadium this year. Let's bet on his quest for a 50/50 season.
Framber Valdez to Record a Win (+130)
This is bold since the D-backs are one of the best teams in the league vs. left-handed pitching, but Valdez should be able to last long enough in this game to exit with a lead. Valdez regularly pitches into the seventh, and I trust Houston’s bullpen more than I trust Arizona’s. Diamondbacks relievers have an ERA of 6.00 across the past two weeks of play.
