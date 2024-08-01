Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Bobby Witt, Jr. and Cody Bellinger Stay Hot at the Dish)
There’s a limited MLB slate today, but plenty of ways exist to get in on the action.
For today’s player props, I have chosen two hot players at the dish for RBI props in plus-money. Many things have to go right for an RBI prop to cash, but the conditions are right to take a shot at these payouts.
If you like plus-money props, keep reading.
Best MLB Props Today
- Bobby WItt, Jr. RBI (+120)
- Cody Bellinger RBI (+175)
Bobby WItt, Jr. RBI (+120)
No player has been hotter since the All-Star Break than Bobby WItt, Jr. Look at these numbers:
In less than two weeks since the break, Witt has hit .565 with 42 total bases, including nine extra-base hits and 13 RBI.
Today, he faces Keider Montero in Detroit. Montero has an ERA of 6.38 across his six starts this season, and his xBA, xSLG, and xERA are all in the bottom six percent of the league. Witt has an xBA, xSLG, and xERA in the top two percent of the league. So, yes, we are in on Witt.
Witt’s 17 home runs this season would be 22 if all his games were played at Comerica Park. In three games at Comerica this season, Witt is hitting .302 with a triple, a stolen base, and five RBI.
A lot of things have to go right for an RBI, but I’m willing to bet Montero, who has allowed 2.45 home runs and walked 2.75 batters per nine this season, will enable Witt to get this done for us in plus money.
Cody Bellinger RBI (+175)
Sonny Gray starts for the Cardinals today, and though he is still punching batters out at a high rate, his ERA since June 29th is 6.67. In that period, he has allowed opponents a .331 batting average with 39 hits and 21 earned runs. Those numbers are even more dramatic vs. left-handed batters: 8.81 ERA with a .345 batting average allowed and 12 earned runs.
Bellinger is back and has been hot this week. He has five hits, three runs, and four RBI in his two games played since the All-Star Break. Bellinger is a lefty bat, and in seven career at-bats vs. Gray, he has two hits and an RBI. Bellinger is expected to hit cleanup today and should have the opportunity to cash this one for us.
