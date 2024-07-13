SI

Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Expect Jose Soriano to Rack Up Strikeouts vs. Mariners)

Breaking down the two best prop bets to wager on for Saturday's MLB action.

Iain MacMillan

Jun 12, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Jose Soriano (59) throws in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
If you like betting prop bets instead of sides and totals, or if you're just looking to add a couple to your ticket today, you've come to the right place.

I've broken down my two favorite prop bets for Saturday's MLB action. Let's dive into it.

Best MLB Prop Bets Today

Both bets below are available at FanDuel Sportsbook.

  • Hayden Birdsong UNDER 5.5 strikeouts (-140)
  • Jose Soriano OVER 5.5 strikeouts (+104)

Twins vs. Giants Prop Bet

Not enough people have been talking about the Twins offense of late. Not only do they lead the Majors in OPS over the last 30 days, but they also have the lowest strikeout rate. In that time frame, they're striking out on only 16.7% of their plate appearances, which is 1.1% better than the next-best team.

Today, they'll face Hayden Birdsong who will be making his fourth start in the Majors. He has failed to record six strikeouts in a start yet so far in his career, and it's going to be a tall order for him to do it for the first time tonight against this Twins lineup.

Pick: Hayden Birdsong UNDER 5.5 strikeouts (-140)

Mariners vs. Angels Prop Bet

My favorite prop bet that I go back to time and time again is to take the OVER strikeout total on whatever pitcher is starting against the Seattle Mariners. They have been terrible in the strikeout department this season, striking out on 28.0% of their plate appearances, which is a whopping 1.8% worse than the next worst team.

This problem has only gotten worse over the last 30 days, sporting a strikeout rate of 30.1% in that time frame.

You may hesitate to take the OVER on Jose Soriano's strikeout total when you see he hasn't recorded six strikeouts in a start since May 25 against the Guardians, but don't let that scare you. The Mariners are so bad in this area that I can look past a pitcher's recent performances. Take the OVER at plus-money regardless.

Pick: Jose Soriano OVER 5.5 strikeouts (+104)

