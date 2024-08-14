Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani & Alex Bregman hit tonight)
We’re back with some plus-money player props for tonight’s action.
We are targeting Dodgers and Astros today - two of the hottest teams in MLB right now. Hitters from both teams are in a good spot tonight, but here are the ones I am targeting for value tonight.
All odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Best MLB Prop Bets for Wednesday, August 14th
Mookie Betts OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+105)
Mookie has played in two games since returning from a fractured hand injury. Both games were vs. the Brewers, and in both games he had two hits- including a home run off Freddy Peralta in his first game back.
In 11 career at-bats vs. Frankie Montas, Betts is hitting .455 with a 1.299 OPS. Montas has an ERA of 8.50 since the All-Star Break. Let’s not overthink this plus money payout.
Shohei Ohtani Home Run (+180)
This isn’t a great payout for a homer, but it’s a great one to include in your dinger parlay.
Montas has allowed 1.41 home runs per nine innings this season, which would be the ninth most among qualified starters, if he qualified. Ohtani is not hitting for average this month (just .191 in August), but he has five home runs across 11 games in August. In 27 career at-bats vs. Montas, Shohei has five homers and a 1.478 OPS.
Alex Bregman OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+110)
We played this prop last night and it cashed, and we are playing it again until it breaks. He has cashed this prop in eight consecutive games.
Bregman has hit a homerun in four consecutive games and will be looking to make it five tonight. All of those homers were hit on the road.
Eventually Bregman has to cool off, but not tonight. He is slugging .776 in August with 38 total bases across 11 games, and Littell has allowed the eleventh most home runs per nine innings this season.
