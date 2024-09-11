Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Shohei Ohtani and Hunter Brown)
There’s baseball all day today, but we are going to zero in on a couple of player props in tonight’s matchups!
Both players are in plus money tonight. These picks are bold, but no risk it, no biscuit, right?
Let’s have some fun. All odds according to DraftKings.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today
- Shohei Ohtani over 1.5 bases (+105)
- Hunter Brown over 18.5 outs (+145)
Shohei Ohtani over 1.5 total bases (+105)
Plus money for Ohtani to have more than one single? I’m in.
The Cubs will start Jordan Wicks tonight. Wicks is a lefty with a road ERA of 4.35 this season.
Ohtani may not have the best BA vs. lefties (.263), but he has plenty of power. His 20 extra-base hits vs. lefties rank 8th in MLB. When facing lefties at home, his 13 extra-base hits rank 1st.
Since the All-Star Break, Ohtani has clubbed 17 homers. Twenty-five of his homers have come at home this season. He has 46 round-trippers on the season.
Even though Wicks is not prone to giving up home runs, the conditions are more favorable for hitters tonight. Between Wicks and the Cubs bullpen, I’ll put my money on the Ohtani side.
A light breeze will be blowing out to left-center field tonight, improving home run chances to that side of the diamond.
Hunter Brown over 18.5 outs recorded (+175)
This is a bold pick but stay with me here.
Brown has been lights out since the All-Star Break, with just a 1.65 ERA. He’s striking batters out at a rate of more than nine per nine innings, and that should bode well for his pitch economy vs. an A’s team with the fourth-highest K-rate this year (24.8%).
The game went into extras last night, so the bullpens will be more tired. Look for Houston to roll with their starter as long as possible. Brown has pitched into the seventh inning only four times this season, but that’s why they are offering a juicy payout.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.