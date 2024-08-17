Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Trust Dylan Cease vs. Rockies)
As I look to Saturday's betting card on the diamond, one matchup stands out: Dylan Cease against the Rockies.
Cease has had Colorado's number this season, showcasing his elite talent on the mound against the last place Rockies, and I expect no different on Saturday night when he faces his division foe at Coors FIeld.
Here's how I'm looking to bet on Cease on Saturday as well as two other pitching props.
Best MLB Prop Bets for Saturday, August 17th
- Jeffrey Springs UNDER 16.5 Outs (-154)
- Dylan Cease OVER 7.5 Strikeouts (-115)
- Hayden Birdsong UNDER 15.5 Outs (-160)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Jeffrey Springs UNDER 16.5 Outs (-154)
Springs has returned from Tommy John surgery to make three starts this season, fresh off his best where he allowed only one earned run on three hits in five innings of work. That’s two of three starts at five innings.
Will the Rays continue to cap him at five innings as he continues to work back into form? I believe so, and it doesn’t help that he will face the second best lefty hitting offense in the big leagues in the Diamondbacks.
While Springs can have a strong outing, it may be capped at 15 outs, or cut short due to struggles against an elite hitting unit.
Dylan Cease OVER 7.5 Strikeouts (-115)
This should be a prime matchup for Cease, who leads the National League in strikeouts this season. He is punching out nearly 32% of batters this season and now faces a Rockies team that has the second most K’s in the month of August.
This season, in two starts against the Rockies, Cease struckout eight batters each time, making me comfortable that he can reach this lofty mark on Saturday.
Hayden Birdsong UNDER 15.5 Outs (-160)
Birdsong has struggled since the All-Star break, posting a 7.27 ERA as he has been a victim of hard contact, ranking in the sixth percentile.
The Giants prospect is failing to hold up against big league bats and the Athletics enter as one of the top 10 hitting teams since the All-Star break. While not known for winning games, Oakland’s offense is far from the issue.
Birdsong has pitched past the fifth inning just once in four starts since the All-Star break and considering I’m projecting a poor start for him, I think we see a quick trigger to the bullpen.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.