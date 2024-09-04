Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Willy Adames and Spencer Arrighetti stay hot)
Happy Hump Day!
Today we are going to ride with two players who have been red hot lately, Milwaukee Brewers shortstop, Willy Adames, and Houston Astros starter, Spencer Arrighetti.
I also like Dodgers hitters tonight vs. Griffin Canning, but the books do, too, and it was hard to find value in those plays.
Instead, I’ve found plus-money options for Arrighetti and Adames players that present value at DraftKings.
Let’s take a shot.
Best MLB Player Props Today
- Willy Adames over 1.5 H+R+RBI (+110)
- Spencer Arrighetti over 5.5K (-120)
- Spencer Arrighetti to record a W (+135)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Willy Adames over 1.5 H+R+ RBI (+110)
Adames has solid batter vs. pitcher matchups vs. Sonny Gray. In 12 career at-bats, he’s hitting .417 with two extra-base hits, a home run, and two RBI. He also has 14 home runs since the All-Star Break (tied with Vlad Guereero, Jr., Juan Soto, and Bobby Witt, Jr.), and his seven home runs lead MLB across the last two weeks of play. Adames has exceeded this prop in each of the last six contests, and we’ll back him to keep swinging a hot bat tonight.
Spencer Arrighetti over 5.5 K (-120) and To record a W (+135)
Arrighetti was the rookie of the month in August, pitching to a 1.95 ERA with 47 strikeouts. It looks like the young hurler has turned a corner. Tonight he faces a Reds team that owns a 24.8% K-rate vs. right-handed pitching- the fourth-highest rate in the league. Arrighetti has punched out six or more batters in eight of his last eleven starts. Batters are striking out at a rate of nearly 11 per nine innings vs. the rookie, and Arrighetti should go deep enough into this one to clear the K mark and exit with a lead.
With yesterday off, the Astros bullpen should be fresh to hold off a Reds team that has scored just 3.94 runs per game at home since August 1st. The Reds are 4-6 in their last ten games and have a 34-39 record at home this season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.