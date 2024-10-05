Panthers vs. Bears Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 5 (Bet on Andy Dalton's Regression)
Unless you're a fan of the Carolina Panthers or Chicago Bears, their meeting in Week 5 likely isn't the game you have circled as one you want to watch.
With that being said, we can still bet on this NFC showdown to try to make the game more meaningful and there are a couple of player props I like for this matchup that I think hold plenty of betting value.
Let's dive into them.
Panthers vs. Bears Player Props
- Andy Dalton UNDER Pass Yards 215.5 (-113)
- Rome Odunze OVER 31.5 Receiving Yards (-113)
Andy Dalton UNDER Pass Yards 215.5 (-113)
Andy Dalton to go UNDER his passing yards total in this game is my No. 7 ranked player prop in the Week 5 edition of Player Prop Countdown:
Andy Dalton is going to come crashing back down to earth in the Panthers' Week 5 game against the Chicago Bears. The Bears' secondary has proven to be one of the best in the league, ranking second in opponent dropback EPA, seventh in opponent dropback success rate, and only allowing 174.5 passing yards per game.
The Panthers would be smart to stick to the run game in this one and not force Dalton to throw the ball more than he has to.
Rome Odunze OVER 31.5 Receiving Yards (-113)
Rome Odunze's receptions and yardage through the first four games of his rookie season don't exactly jump off the page, but there is one aspect of his stat sheet that you should be aware of. He is second in the team in targets with 23, seeing 13 more targets than he's managed to haul in so far.
That tells me that receptions and yards will start coming in bunches in the near future. The Bears are giving him opportunities and he's become the clear No. 2 option in the passing game. I think that will result in him hauling in at least 32 receptions against the Panthers on Sunday.
It helps the Panthers are 27th in opponent yards per pass attempt, giving up 7.3 yards per throw.
