Panthers vs. Bears Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 5 (Can Chicago's Offense Start Rolling?)
The Chicago Bears are fresh off a win against the Los Angeles Rams and will now look to make it two in-a-row when they welcome the Carolina Panthers to town in Week 5.
The Panthers look like a different team with Andy Dalton at quarterback, but their defense still leaves a lot of question marks about whether or not this team can compete with the better teams across the league.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for this NFC matchup and then I'll break down my final score prediction.
Panthers vs. Bears Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Panthers +3.5 (-108)
- Bears -3.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Panthers: +154
- Bears: -185
Total
- 41 (Over -108/Under -112)
The Bears opened as 4-point favorites. Throughout the week, the line moved down half a point and Chicago now sits as a 3.5-point favorite. The total has moved down one point from 42 to 41.
Panthers vs. Bears Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Panthers in this game:
I was on the Bears to win and cover against the Rams last week but to be honest, I was lucky to get that win. The Bears offense continues to be horrific and if they can't get the ball moving against a bottom-three defense in the Rams, I don't have faith in them moving the ball against anyone in the NFL. Their offense comes into Week 5 ranking 31st in yards per play (3.9), 26th in EPA/Play (-0.131), and 26th in Success Rate (39.8%).
Meanwhile, the Panthers have looked like a different team under Dalton and while their defense is still a bottom-10 unit in the league, I still have more faith in their offense than that of the Bears. I can envision the Bears winning this game, but I'm not prepared to lay four points on them.
My final score prediction is also going to reflect that I think this will be a low-scoring game. The Bears' defense is by far its biggest strength and I have little faith in their offense to be able to move the ball throughout the game.
I need to see the Bears' offense figure things out before I bet on any of their games to go OVER their total.
Final score prediction: Carolina 17, Bears 20
